Hero Cycles sales up 31 pct to 4.24 lakh units in July

Bicycle maker Hero Cycles today reported a 31.67 per cent increase in its sales at 4.24 lakh units in July. The company had sold 3,22,000 units in the same month last fiscal, Hero Cycles said in a statement. Besides, the company said exports have grown three times to 49,000 units last month compared to the same month last year. “We are streamlined to lead in the Indian cycle market with global products and also upgrade the existing bottom of the pyramid customers”, Hero Cycles Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Munjal said. The company said the surge was fuelled by a host of new products in recent times.