Azim Premji led Wipro Lighting shuts plant in Mysore; set to affect 84 employees

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, part of Azim Premji owned Wipro Enterprises has shut down its manufacturing plant in Mysore affecting 84 employees. The unit which was manufacturing CFL lighting products had become unviable as the market has increasingly shifted to LED products. A statement from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said, “The changing market and technology landscape in the lighting business marked by a sharp decline in the demand for CFL products and increasing preference for LED products over the past two years has rendered continued operations of the Mysore manufacturing unit commercially unviable.”

The company said that over the past two years, reduced demand saw production at the facility drop sharply. The plant had become unviable from a financial and business point of view. The plant came under the fold of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting in January 1999. According to Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting it evaluated all possible options and kept the plant operational of over an year at low production levels that are economically unviable.

All 84 employees associated with the manufacturing were offered a voluntary retirement scheme earlier this year. These employees are being their dues as per the statutory requirements. “As required, we notified the government and relevant authorities of the decision to shut down the plant two months ago and have complied with all regulatory requirements,” the statement from the company said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is part of the privately held Wipro Enterprises. This came into being following the demerger of Wipro business into IT and non-IT.