Very high-level vigil needed to ensure security of airbases, says Air Force chief BS Dhanoa

Air Force chief B S Dhanoa has stressed on maintaining “very high levels” of vigil to ensure security of air bases, an IAF statement said today.

Addressing the Western Air Command (WAC), Station Commanders’ Conference, held on October 23-24 here, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) emphasised the need to enhance mission capability of all platforms and weapon systems.

“The CAS (Dhanoa) made a special mention on the need to maintain very high levels of vigil to ensure security of our airbases in the backdrop of the existing internal security situation,” the Air Force statement said.

The IAF has taken several steps to beef up the security of its bases after the January 2016 terror attack on the Pathankot airbase.

Air Officers Commanding/Station Commanders of all Air Force Stations under Headquarter Western Air Command and all Principal Staff officers at HQ WAC attended the conference.

Dhanoa exhorted the commanders to revise their plans in consonance with lessons learnt during various exercises to bolster the mission capability of WAC.

“He reiterated on the need for development and upkeep of operational infrastructure and continuous orientation of human resource so as to absorb induction of new technologies for a smooth transition of the IAF into a potent aerospace power,” the statement added.

The CAS also lauded the “rapid response and untiring efforts” of Western Air Command in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in recent times, which included evacuation and transportation of live organs.