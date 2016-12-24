Uttar Pradesh minister Ravidas Mehrotra declared absconder for failing to appear in court

Family Welfare Minister Ravidas Mehrotra has several pending cases. (Photo: IE)

An ACJM court today declared Uttar Pradesh Family Welfare Minister Ravidas Mehrotra as an absconder for appearing to appear before it in a criminal case. The next hearing of the case will be on January 29. He has close 17 cases against him, most of them related to protests but one for the attempt to murder.

Apart from him, Textile Mehboob Ali also has nearly 12 cases pending against him, which charges including murder, dacoity, robbery. Another minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, also has nearly eight cases against him including charges of dacoity and attempt to murder.dacoity.

As per the report by Association for Democratic Reforms(ADR) report, which was published last month, around 40 ministers are crorepaties. The report had also said that as many as about 45 ministers, or 82 per cent, are graduates or have higher education qualifications while nearly 10 ministers have education up to class XII or below.

Akhilesh Yadav, leads a council of ministers which has more than half its members more than the age of 50. As per the report, as many as 22 ministers are between the age of 25 to 50, while around 29 are in the age group of 51 to 70 years.