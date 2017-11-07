Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rasheed killed in Pulwama encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rasheed was gunned down by Indian Army yesterday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rasheed was gunned down by Indian Army yesterday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in which an Army jawan was also martyred, according to reports. This is considered as big success for counter-terrorism operation by security forces. Rasheed was among those slain terrorists. Other 2 terrorists killed in encounter are Divisional Commander Muhammad Bhai, a non-local and Waseem, a resident of Drubgam Pulwama, the reports say.

Three militants have been killed and the firing has stopped, Army officials said. An Army jawan was killed in the encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. Security personnel Lance Naik Vrahma Pal Singh lost his life in the encounter yesterday. A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt following information about the presence of some militants. The search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired at the security forces, they said. “The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing,” an Army official said. Two AK-47 and one pistol were recoeverd.

Last week, China had blocked a bid at the United Nations by the US, France and Britain to list Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan-based militant group, as a global terrorist, citing a lack of consensus among the members of the UN Security Council.

Earlier on November 2, two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered was injured in an encounter with militants at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter ended with the gunning down of a militant.