In shocking case, police officer tells gangrape victim, have sex with me, will arrest rapists thereafter

A Rampur policeman has sought sexual favours from a 37-year-old gangrape victim after she approached him seeking protection as the two men who allegedly raped her are still roaming around freely. (PTI)

In a shocking incident, a Rampur policeman has sought sexual favours from a 37-year-old gangrape victim after she approached him seeking protection as the two men who allegedly raped her are still roaming around freely. The victim approached the Investigating Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Jai Prakash Singh in her case and told him that she fears for her life. But instead of helping the victim the Sub-Inspector asked her to have sex with him as a precondition for him to arrest the two accused. The spurned police officer reacted by simply filing a closure report in the case and flatly refusing to do anything, according to a Times of India report.

The helpless victim again approached the police officer, but this time she recorded her conversations with him. The woman then approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada with the evidence. Additional SP Sudha Singh has told Times of India that the station house officer of the police station has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report. According to the police, the victim was raped at gunpoint in early February 12 by two people including one person known to her. Police arrested the two men nine days later on February 21.

You May Also Like To Watch:



The victim said, ”When I approached the Sub-Inspector Singh seeking arrest of the two men who raped me, the officer told me that he wanted to have sex with me. He even called me on my cell phone and asked me to come to his room. When I refused he filed a closure report”.

The victim said when Jai Prakash Singh’s demands became unbearable she started recording his words and handed the recordings over to SP Tada. The SP has said that the voice in the audio clip does not match that of SI Jai Prakash, but the charges will be probed thoroughly.