Hindu College issues showcause notices to students for locking all gates during office hours; principal, staff were stranded

The showcause notices signed by the principal of Hindu College of Delhi University has been sent to 15 students for deliberately locking all gates of the college during office hours, which left the principal and the staff stranded, on Thursday, August 10. There was a protest by the student that was going on against the high fee of the women’s hostel. The principal of the college Anju Srivastava was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the staff were stranded for about three hours. She added that there was no problem with the protests that have been going on, but holding the college in such a situation was not acceptable. “We have certain rules and regulations. If they follow them, it’s fine. If they violate it, obviously the disciplinary committee will take action,” she said.

The notice read: “At 4.30 pm on August 10, you were found indulging in the act of deliberately locking all the gates of the college building from outside during office hours, thereby leaving several staff members and the principal stranded for several hours. You are required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be initiated for your gross misconduct. Your reply to the notice should be submitted to the AO office by Saturday, August 12, 2 pm.”

However, the students were quoted as saying they had sent their replies that allegations were ‘false and baseless’. One of the students who got the notice said nothing like that happened and that the students were just protesting against the hostel fee hike. He added that in fact, gates were locked to prevent them from going inside the premises.

In a statement, activist group Pinjra Tod said, “Students have been sitting outside for the last two days demanding a meeting with the principal… But she has been unwilling to meet them. The administration has also called up parents of protesting students and demanded explanations (for the protest).”