The drug-resistant fungus Candida auris continued to spread across the United States in 2026. New data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that confirmed cases have now been reported in 23 states this year despite efforts to contain the fungus, reported US-based media outlet The Hill.

Candida auris, often called C auris, first appeared in the United States in 2016. Since then, infections have increased steadily, especially in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Health experts consider some strains of the fungus particularly dangerous because they resist all major antifungal medicines commonly used to treat fungal infections.

Unlike many fungal infections that affect healthy people only mildly, Candida auris mainly threatens people who are already seriously ill. Patients receiving treatment in hospitals often have weakened immune systems and may require devices such as breathing tubes, catheters or intravenous lines. These medical devices can provide a pathway for the fungus to enter the body.

The CDC says Candida auris can also survive for long periods on hospital surfaces and medical equipment, reported The Hill. This makes it difficult to eliminate once it enters a healthcare facility. The fungus can spread from contaminated surfaces or equipment to patients if strict infection control measures are not followed.

Texas has reported the highest number of confirmed cases so far this year, with more than 700 infections recorded by mid-July, reported The Hill. Michigan follows with 503 cases. Health authorities continue to monitor the spread as more states report infections.

What is Candida auris?

Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause serious infections in the bloodstream, wounds and other parts of the body. Although healthy people often face a lower risk, the fungus can become life-threatening for people with weakened immune systems or other serious medical conditions.

One of the biggest concerns is its resistance to medicines. Several strains no longer respond to the anti-fungal drugs that doctors normally use to treat fungal infections. In some cases, the fungus resists every available treatment option.

Melissa Nolan, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina, described the challenge in an earlier interview with Nexstar. “If you get infected with this pathogen that’s resistant to any treatment, there’s no treatment we can give you to help combat it. You’re all on your own,” she said, as reported by The Hill.

The CDC previously estimated that between 30% and 60% of people with Candida auris infections died, reported The Hill. However, the agency also said many of these patients already suffered from serious underlying illnesses that increased their risk of death.

A review of infections reported between 2022 and 2024 found that nearly 88% of clinical cases occurred in people older than 45 years, reported The Hill. Most patients were men, and the majority received treatment in acute healthcare settings where they already faced other serious health problems.

Which US states have reported Candida auris cases?

According to CDC data, confirmed Candida auris cases have been reported this year in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Health experts say hospitals and nursing homes remain the places at greatest risk because patients often require invasive medical devices and have weakened immunity. Infection prevention measures such as regular screening, proper cleaning of hospital surfaces, careful hand hygiene and isolation of infected patients remain the most effective ways to limit the spread.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment.