Did BJP demolish Babri mosque under constitutional norms, mocks Sheila Dikshit

In a sardonic attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s statement that the saffron party will build the Ram Temple as per the Constitution if voted to power, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Saturday took a jibe at the former asking if it demolished the Babri mosque in accordance with the body of law.

“Did they destruct Ram Mandir on constitutional basis? This is what I want to ask. Again they have started to mislead people,” Dikshit told ANI. She also asserted that there is a big difference in saffron party’s speech and actions, adding that BJP has lost the confidence of people. Releasing the party’s manifesto for the seven-phase assembly elections in UP, Shah addressed an emotive issue for the BJP’s predominantly Hindu electorate.

“The BJP is in favour of early construction of the Ram temple within the constitutional framework,” he said. The controversy has been raging for decades since the demolition of the Ayodhya’s Babri mosque in December 1992. A range of Hindu organisations are seeking to build a Ram temple at the site, a case that is being heard by the Supreme Court. “Temple and development aren’t contradictory,” Shah said.