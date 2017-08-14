Delhi Metro to continue services on Independence Day, 4 stations to have limited entry and exit gates

DMRC had today announced a 50 per cent discount on all metro tickets on August 15 (PTI)

While the Delhi Metro will run as usual across the city on Independence Day, the Violet line may face a few changes. The entry and exit at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO stations will be limited to a few gates during the time of the ceremony, ANI reported. The Independence Day function will be held at Red Fort on August 15. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier announced that the metro will shut all parking lots at the stations effective from 6 a.m on August 14 to 2 p.m. on August 15.

In addition to being a security measure, it also provided an opportunity to clean the parking lots under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it has been reported. Meanwhile, in some very good news for travellers, DMRC had today announced a 50 per cent discount on all metro tickets on August 15, according to a report in Amar Ujala. The rehearsals were being closely supervised by the police and CCTV cameras have been put in place.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jatin Narwal had earlier said, “The security arrangements required for the Independence Day celebrations in a coordinated way are in place. Our security preparation is adequate enough to overcome any type of situation.” Moreover, the Delhi Police has flagged off 14 new ‘Parakram’ vans in the capital to tackle law and order situation on Independence Day.