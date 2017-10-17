CPM stands split on supporting Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, here is why

There is a vertical split within the Central Committee of CPIM on the question of supporting the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (IE image)

There is a vertical split within the Central Committee of CPIM on the question of supporting the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to Indian Express report. The opinions favoured by veteran leader Prakash Karat and general secretary Sitaram Yechury witnessed 32 favouring Karat and 31 backing Yechury. oth Karat and Yechury agree that the primary objective is to oust the Narendra Modi government from power. Both also believe there cannot be any electoral understanding with the Congress. However, Yechury believes that the party should seek the cooperation of all non-Left secular parties (including the Congress). This, in effect, will keep a window open as far as the party’s approach towards the Congress is concerned. Karat, on the other hand, believes the party should cooperate with all “non-Congress” secular parties.

The opinion in the Central Committee, which discussed the “minority draft” submitted by Yechury, a document circulated by the Karat faction as a counter to it, and the “outline” of the draft officially approved by the Politburo, was divided. Averting a vote, as this would have sent the signal that the party was vertically split, a compromise formula was worked out. While both Yechury and Karat came up with some proposals, it was finally agreed that the Politburo should prepare the draft resolution to be presented before the party’s national conclave next year, “on the basis of the Politburo outline and the discussions in the Central Committee”, according to IE report.

The 22nd Party Congress of the CPI(M) will be held in Hyderabad from April 18 to 22 next year. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Yechury said the party would not be cowed down by attacks of the RSS and the BJP, and that it decided to intensify the campaign against the “anti-people and anti-national” policies of the government. Yechury said the central committee also decided to extend its support to the protest initiatives planned by trade unions, farmers, students, youths and other sections of the people against the BJP-led government at the Centre.