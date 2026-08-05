Stocks trading below Rs 50 may represent companies at an early stage of growth, undergoing a turnaround, or operating in sectors with improving prospects.

While low-priced stocks carry higher risks and greater volatility, some can deliver if earnings recover, debt reduces, or business fundamentals improve.

Keeping them on your watchlist allows you to monitor quarterly results, order books, management execution, and valuation trends.

The key is to focus on business quality rather than share price.

Let’s look at some of the stocks that are priced under Rs 50, that you can add to your watchlist.

This is not a recommendation on these stocks.

#1 AvenuesAI

First on the list is the stock of AvenuesAI. The stock closed at Rs 16.53 on the BSE on 28 July 2026.

AvenuesAI (formerly known as Infibeam Avenues) is an AI-led fintech and digital payments company.

The company offers integrated & scalable digital platforms consisting of Digital Payment Solution under the brand CCAvenue and Enterprise Software solutions under the brand BuildBazaar.

The company has been diversifying gradually. The management says they are seeing significant opportunities in merchant financing, checkout financing, working capital solutions, consumer financing, AI-assisted underwriting, transaction intelligence-based credit frameworks, and ecosystem-led financial distribution.

AvenuesAI’s strategic investments and partnerships are being designed to reinforce this direction. The company has announced an investment in Online PSB Loans.

Similarly, the company has also invested in NBFC company Ratnaafin to further strengthen its ability to participate in lending distribution, credit intelligence and financial product ecosystems without necessarily taking disproportionate balance sheet risk.

The management believes the combination of merchant transaction data, AI-led intelligence, lending partnerships, regulatory infra and ecosystem distribution creates a scalable and capital efficient opportunity over the long term.

Financial Highlights of AvenuesAI

FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales (Rs m) 19,623 31,503 39,926 Operating Profit (Rs m) 2,505 2,791 3,770 Net Margin % 6.9 4.9 5.9 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 1,363 1,559 2,360

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, AvenuesAI reported a good set of Q4FY26 numbers. Net sales of the company more than doubled to Rs 24,895 m vs Rs 11,605 m YoY. The net profits of AvenuesAI surged to Rs 903 from Rs 573 m YoY.

On the AI front, the management has revealed that its AI platforms include its recently announced participation with IAIRO, which is India AI Research Organization, and buildup of CommerceAI, PayCentral, agent frameworks.

It’s also building agent frameworks and intelligent layers across transaction routing, merchant operations, fraud management, reconciliation, compliance, automation, and customer engagement.

Through its collaboration and participation in AI research and its broader AI infrastructure, AvenuesAI is positioning itself towards AI-native commerce and Agentic financial ecosystems.

#2 Yes Bank

Next on our list is the stock of Yes Bank. The stock closed at Rs 22.82 on the BSE on 28 July 2026.

Yes Bank is a private-sector bank that has made a significant recovery since its 2020 financial crisis. The bank has strengthened its balance sheet, reduced stressed assets, improved profitability, and increased its deposit and lending growth rates.

Its turnaround has also received a major boost from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which became the largest shareholder after acquiring a substantial stake.

Moving ahead, the bank has been doing well over the last few quarters and Q1FY27 was no different. The total deposits grew 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,150 bn. CASA Deposits grew 14.3% YoY and stronger still at 15% on an average balance basis.

The operating profit grew 25.5% YoY to Rs 17.04 bn. Net Interest Income was up 17.5% YoY at Rs 27.86 bn, and the Net Interest Margin improved 20 basis points YoY to 2.7%. The net profit increased sharply in Q1FY27, rising 33.7% YoY to Rs 10.71 bn.

The gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets ratios stand at 1.3% and 0.2%, respectively, with provision coverage at 81.7%.

Financial Highlights of Yes Bank

FY24 FY25 FY26 Interest Earned (Rs m) 276,059 309,188 302,085 Net Interest Income (Rs m) 80,786 89,204 97,582 Net Interest Margin % 29.3 28.9 32.3 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 12,852 24,465 35,117

Source: Equitymaster

Moody’s upgraded Yes Bank’s issuer rating to Ba1. CARE upgraded its Basel III Tier 2 and Infrastructure bonds to AA+. ICRA too upgraded the same instruments to AA and S&P Global has assigned the Bank its inaugural international rating of BB+.

The management says that the aspiration going forward is to deliver a full-year ROA of around 1%. The focus would remain on improving the core profitability and growing advances and deposits in a profitable and calibrated way.

The bank also intends to deepen its deposit and CASA franchise; move margins structurally higher over the medium term; hold the line on asset quality with conservative provisioning.

On the loan book side, management says the bank would like to grow a little above the industry average. According to them, the target is to achieve 15% to 17% loan growth in FY27.

#3 Suzlon Energy

Next on our list is Suzlon Energy stock. The stock closed at Rs 48.03 on 28 July 2026.

Suzlon Energy is a leading global full-stack renewable energy partner with 21,700 MW of renewable energy assets across 17 countries.

The company creates and manages integrated clean energy systems through every stage of an energy project, across wind, solar, storage, and emerging technologies.

Suzlon Energy has begun FY27 on a strong note. The company reported a 23% YoY revenue growth and highest -ever Q1 deliveries.

Suzlon Energy also saw record new orders during Q1FY27 with additions of 1 GW, including two big DevCo -led EPC orders from Tata Power and Waaree Group. This takes Suzlon Energy’s cumulative order book of 6.1 GW with 84% orders from the PSU and C&I sectors.

Financial Highlights of Suzlon Energy

FY23 FY24 FY25 Total Revenues (Rs m) 59,705 65,291 108,897 Operating Profit (Rs m) 8,516 10,673 19,606 Net Margin % 48.4 10.1 19.0 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 28,873 6,604 20,716

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, the company reported revenues in Q1FY27 of Rs 38.19 bn vs Rs 31.17 bn YoY. Net profits dropped to Rs 3.05 bn, down from Rs 3.24 bn YoY.

The management attributes the fall to temporary logistic disruptions arising from the geopolitical situation, certain strategic investments, and change of scope and segment mix.

During the first quarter of FY27, the company also reported an increase in EPC share from 22% (Q1 FY26) to 32%, in line with its market strategy.

According to the management, Suzlon also unveiled the S175 (5 MW) platform in India and Europe and secured its first order in India.

On the manufacturing front, Suzlon has doubled the capacity of its rotor blade manufacturing facility in Jaisalmer from 630 MW to 1,260 MW by adding two additional manufacturing lines. The expanded facility is now spread over 30 acres. This facility can produce both S144 and S175 rotor blades.

Suzlon Energy also achieved a commissioning milestone of 269 MW during the quarter, while making strong execution progress on the landmark 1. 2 GW NTPC project in Gujarat.

According to the management, the successful launch of first FDRE -ready S175 wind turbine and manufacturing now scaled at its Bhuj facility, Suzlon Energy is well prepared to meet future demand.

If India accelerates wind power installations, it could position Suzlon well. The main challenge, however, is converting the large order book into profitable deliveries. Delays in land acquisition, transmission connectivity, supply chains, or project execution can affect earnings.

#4 South Indian Bank

Next on our list is the stock of South Indian Bank. The stock closed at Rs 48.03 on 28 July 2026.

South Indian Bank is an Indian private sector scheduled commercial bank headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. The bank provides retail, MSME, agricultural, corporate, and treasury services.

While FIIs have been selling Indian stocks over the last few quarters, they have increased their stake by 1.2% in South Indian Bank, with their stake rising to 25.4% in June 2026.

South Indian Bank recently reported its quarterly numbers for Q1FY27. Total deposits at the bank grew by 11% to Rs 1,258.17 bn from Rs 1,129.22 bn on a YoY basis.

Retail deposits, which excludes, bulk deposits, grew 14%. Gross advances grew 17% to Rs 1,043.68 bn from Rs 891.98 bn.

During the last financial year, the bank had a technical write-off of Rs 11.63 bn. If one were to exclude this impact, the YoY growth is 18%.

The net interest margin for the quarter was up sequentially 28 basis points and on a YoY basis, the NIM was up 20 basis points. The bank was able to show a healthy growth in average advances during the period with a growth of 17%.

South Indian Bank declared net profit of Rs 3.78 bn for Q1FY27, registering a growth of 17% compared to Rs 3.22 bn in Q1 FY26.

Financial Highlights of South Indian Bank

FY24 FY25 FY26 Interest Earned (Rs m) 86,128 94,133 98,465 Net Interest Income (Rs m) 33,321 34,856 34,374 Net Interest Margin % 38.7 37.0 34.9 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 10,702 13,031 14,556

Source: Equitymaster

The management says that going forward, they will continue to maintain the momentum in disbursements and collections in the coming quarters.

#5 Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Next on our list is Motherson Sumi Wiring India. The stock closed at Rs 41.05 on 28 July 2026. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited is a leading and fast-growing full-system solutions provider to OEMs, in the wiring harness segment in India.

On the financial front, the company reported revenues in Q4FY26 of Rs 33,346 m vs Rs 25,095 m YoY. The net profits of Motherson Sumi Wiring India were placed at Rs 1,673 m vs Rs 1,649 m YoY.

For FY26 the total revenues crossed Rs 100 bn, which was the best the company has seen.

According to the management during Q4FY26, copper prices rose significantly and expects it to remain at elevated levels.

However, as these are under pass-through arrangements for the company, with customers experiencing a time lag, the impact on profitability is transitional.

Financial Highlights of Motherson Sumi Wiring

FY24 FY25 FY26 Total Revenues (Rs m) 83,274 93,194 114,776 Operating Profit (Rs m) 10,201 10,091 10,643 Net Margin % 7.7 6.5 5.4 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 6,383 6,059 6,252

Source: Equitymaster

The company has recently commenced operations at its greenfield facilities. The management says that some of these are progressing well and have commenced contributing. They anticipate the contribution will further increase once customer volumes reach the projected levels.

As far as orders are concerned, the management says that businesses in all powertrains is growing, whether it’s ICE, EV, or hybrid. They have pointed to the fact that Motherson Sumi Wiring has grown around 33% on the sales revenue and the market has grown in the single digit for FY26.

On the capex front, in FY26 the company’s capex was around Rs 1,900 m. The management anticipates that capex in FY27 will be similar.

According to the management, once the company’s new plants mature, earnings growth may be much better as start-up costs decline and operating leverage improves.

Overall, Motherson Sumi Wiring has consistently maintained a debt-free status, giving it financial flexibility to invest in new plants without the burden of interest costs.

Conclusion

Stocks priced below Rs 50 can offer opportunities, but their low share price alone should never be the reason to invest.

Some businesses in this category have strong turnaround potential, improving fundamentals or operate in fast-growing sectors, while many others remain burdened by weak earnings, high debt, governance concerns or prolonged business challenges.

Investors should evaluate factors such as revenue growth, profitability, balance-sheet strength, cash flows, promoter quality and industry prospects before considering any investment.

A low-priced stock can be riskier than a higher-priced quality company if its fundamentals are weak. The biggest warning is that many stocks under Rs 50 can remain cheap for years or even lose value.

Invest only after thorough research and avoid treating low prices as a sign of multibagger returns.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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