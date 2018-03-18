Congress weapon to dethrone Narendra Modi: 5% cess on super rich! Top 10 points from 84th plenary

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, the Indian National Congress is leaving no stone unturned to halt the BJP juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, the Indian National Congress is leaving no stone unturned to halt the BJP juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the second and final day of the 84th Congress Plenary Session, the ‘Grand Old Party’ and its bigwigs attacked the BJP government for making tall promises to the people while campaigning before the elections. While former PM Manmohan Singh slammed Narendra Modi for messing up with the Indian economy; former Finance Minister P Chidambaram called demonetisation the ‘biggest lie’. Yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of spreading hatred and anger, and failing to create jobs and address farm distress. Gandhi had said the country was in a way “fatigued” under the Narendra Modi dispensation and is looking for a way out. He asserted that his party alone can show the path forward. While the Congress party raked up issues and claimed that everything the BJP has said or done is a “jumla”, here are top 10 points from the Congress plenary session:

1.The Congress resolved to adopt a pragmatic approach for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general election.

2. Congress in its political resolution moved during the Plenary Session called for reverting to the old practice of paper ballot as adopted by other major democracies to help restore the credibility of the electoral process.

3. The Congress said that if voted to power, it would come out with a loan-waiver scheme for small and marginal farmers similar to that announced by the UPA government in 2009.

4. On the poverty alleviation front, Congress said it will create a national poverty alleviation fund and impose a 5 per cent cess on incomes of the top one percent people.

5. The Congress party said that it will ensure that Aadhaar is not used to deny benefits to the poor, adding that it should be used to improve targeting the eligible beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and other welfare schemes.

6. On the issue of Minimum Support Price for the farmers, Congress party resolved to review the methodology used by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to determine the MSP to guarantee remunerative income to the farmers, factoring all relevant input costs including warehousing and transportation.

7. Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh described the Modi government’s demonetisation move as “ill-considered” and GST as “hastily implemented” that has messed up the Indian economy.

8. Dr.Singh pointed out that PM Modi hasn’t fulfilled its promise of providing 2 crore jobs to the people. He also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment about farmers’ incomes being doubled.

9. The BJP government was also attacked on meeting the challenges of security needs as Congress noted that the defence expenditure of the country which is not more than 1.6 percent of the GDP is far too inadequate to meet the same.

10. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that under the Modi government, the Indian economy is decoupled from the world economy which is growing.