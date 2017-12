Christmas Eve is widely celebrated across the world

Christmas is a beautiful time that resonates with almost every person’s soul, as it has the potential to invoke positive childhood memories and pleasant emotions. However, Christmas Eve is when the real celebration begins. Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas Day, the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in the anticipation of Christmas Day in several parts of the world. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christianity and the Western society. As Christmas Eve marks the advent period of Jesus Christ, many churches organise midnight church services. Christmas Eve (the evening before Christmas day) is celebrated with roaring fires, story-telling, feasting, drinking, dancing, and sometimes clowning. Christmas Eve is the perfect night to spend time with the family, to have fun, to laugh and spend quality time.

Christmas rituals have been shaped by the religious and popular traditions of each culture that celebrates the holiday. On Christmas Eve, churches around the world hold evening services. At midnight, most Catholic and many Protestant churches hold special candlelight services. The Catholic midnight Mass was first introduced by the Roman Catholic Church in the 5th century, as per Wikipedia.

On Christmas Eve, Greek children go from house to house knocking on doors and singing Greek songs that tell of the arrival of the Christ child. The family celebration focuses on a Christmas Eve dinner, which, in the Greek Orthodox tradition, follows several weeks of fasting. Most families decorate a small wooden cross with basil and dip it into a shallow bowl of water. This is believed to give the water holy powers. The water is then sprinkled throughout the house to keep the mischievous spirits away.