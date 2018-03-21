BJP to hand over 11 Ashoka Road premises to government? May become first political party to return Lutyens’ bungalow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new office in February and the party has already begun operating out of the new place. (PTI)

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to hand over its bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to the government. The 11 Ashoka Road bungalow, which was allotted to the party for running its national headquarters, will be given back to the government in a couple of weeks from now. BJP general secretary and officer-in-charge, Arun Singh, said that the bungalow had already been vacated and would be handed over to the government authorities anytime now, reported The Times of India.

Recently, the party opened its new headquarters in a building on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new office in February and the party has already begun operating out of the new place.

It has been reported that the BJP handing over their bungalow to the government may pressure other parties to follow suit. However, an official said that presently there was no information on the party surrendering the bungalow. Also, the allottee was required to make the final payment for clearing the electricity and water dues before it informed the ministry of vacating the bungalow.

The Ashoka Road office of the saffron party was its headquarters for more than 35 years before it got relocated to a new address to the housing and urban affairs ministry. Also, several other political parties operated out of their residential premises in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) in the city. Parties including the Congress were allocated lands to build their new offices.