Air India Express Boeing 737 flight escapes tragedy after skidding off Mangaluru airport runway

Bad whether on Sunday morning led Air India Express flight 814 to skid off the runway while landing at Mangaluru airport. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported so far. The incident took place during the early hours. However, runway lights at the Mangaluru International Airport were damaged. As per the report by Times of India, the pilots of Boeing 737 immediately brought the plane back to the tabletop runway’s centre line after the momentary skidding. Report suggests, the flight that took off from Dubai International Airport and was scheduled to land at Mangaluru Airport at around 4:45 am had around 185 passengers onboard which also included two infants. Apart from a few broken runway lights, there was no damage to the plane and no injuries to people on board.

Air India Express CEO Shyam Sunder was quoted by Times of India as saying that at the time when the aircraft was about to touch down, there was a sudden gust of the wind and heavy rain, due to which the aircraft skidded to the right momentarily after it touched down but got back to the centre line thereafter. He confirmed that there was no discomfort or injury to any passenger. “Post arrival inspection of the aircraft revealed no damages,” he said.

At the same airport, half a decade ago, another Air India Express Flight 812 overshot the runway and fell off a cliff before bursting into flames. In the tragedy, 160 passengers and six crew members on board died, as reported by India.com. The accident is termed as one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters, after the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision in which 349 people were killed, and the 1978 crash of Air India Flight 855, which killed 213 passengers including crew.