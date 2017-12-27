Tiger Zinda Hai got roaring box office collection due to these 5 super powerful dialogues by Salman Khan

TZH earned Rs 33.75 crore on the first day. The collection is the highest ever for a movie releasing on a non-holiday.

It’s been just days since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie Tiger Zinda Hai was released in theatres and it is racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has already garnered Rs 173 crore at box office (till Tuesday). Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bounced back at the box office with his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer raked in Rs 151.47 cr in just 4 days. And, it has created the record of fastest Rs 150 crore. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark. The film’s dialogues are also being praised. Here are 5 super powerful dialogues by Salman Khan from Tiger Zinda Hai:-

1)- Tiger says, “Jab se duniya bani hai, tab se har kone mein, sirf ek hi jung hui hai – Sahi aur galat ki, roshni aur andhere ki.”

2)- Tiger says, “Shikaar toh sab karte hai. Lekin Tiger se behtaar shikaar koi nahin karta.”

3)- Tiger says, “Iss duniya ki shuruvat insaaniyat se hui hai, aur aaj iss duniya ko sirf ek hi mazhab ki zaroorat hai.. aur woh hai insaaniyat.”

4)- Usman says, “Tiger, dum hai toh rok le.” And, then Tiger says, “Usman, agar tujh mein dum hai, toh ab tu mujhe rok ke dikha.”

5)- Tiger says, “Uparwale ki marzi shayad tujhe maaf kare ya na kare…lekin mera kaam hai tujhe uparwale ke paas pahunchana.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

