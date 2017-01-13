OK Jaanu review: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s film suffers from a Befikre hangover

OK Jaanu barely scratches the surface of such relationships and is content in focusing on the sensual aspects of it. (IE)

OK Jaanu review: Shraddha and Aditya bring to life the chemistry that we adored in Aashiqui, so that definitely works in favour of OK Jaanu. What doesn’t is that it’s eerily similar to last year’s Befikre. Not just in terms of theme, but also that plight of two capable actors having nothing to work with other than cliched scenes about live-in complications. Jaanu barely scratches the surface of such relationships and is content in focusing on the sensual aspects of it. Who talks to the bai about how the Rin is suspiciously disappearing- Adi or Tara? After all, she’s not the wife to solely keep domestic matters her domain. Such things are glossed over and traded in for a make-out fest in the first half of the film and a feelings fest in the second half.

Plot : Girl meets guy but neither want commitments. They decide to have a live-in before taking off for Paris and the US. Girl and guy realise they are in love and get married. End.

Saving grace? Naseeruddin Shah’s love story with Leela Samson- Adi and Tara’s landlords. It’s a pity that they weren’t given more screen time because that’s a relationship the audience really gets invested in. Side note: Naseer’s immense talent is wasted in this Mani Ratnam adaptation. What the Tamil OK Kanmani had in its favour was that it didn’t reveal the live-in aspect in the trailer. Why Shaad Ali did the opposite for Jaanu is beyond us, but the film just becomes an extended version of what we’ve already seen in trailers. And since it’s a Bollywood film, we know long before the characters do that they’ll tie the knot- this makes them seem dimwitted rather than trying to figure themselves out.

You may also like to watch this

Aashiqui fans should watch for the leads. Unfortunately, careers had a larger role in Aashiqui than they do in Jaanu – a movie that claims to address the millennial problem of love vs job.

Rating: ** 1/2