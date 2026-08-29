Fall 2: Deadpoint

Theatres

Releases: September 2

Grieving the death of her sister, Jax Hunter finds an unexpected bond with Luce, her sister’s fearless friend. Seeking healing and closure, the two take on the infamous plank walk at Mount Kwan in Thailand, a treacherous climb thousands of feet above the ground. Their adventure turns into a nightmare when a sudden rockslide leaves them stranded on a fragile plank, with nowhere to retreat and survival hanging by a thread. As fear, exhaustion and the unforgiving terrain take their toll, Jax must confront her deepest fears and find the strength to keep going.

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Turning Point: Generation 9/11

Netflix

Releases: September 2

the film revisits the September 11 attacks through the eyes of the generation that grew up in their aftermath. The documentary examines how the tragedy shaped young Americans who were children when the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked, and how its impact continues to influence their lives decades later. Through reflections from those who witnessed the events as children, the film explores grief, fear, identity, patriotism and resilience.

Onslaught

Theatres

Releases: September 4

When a routine journey takes a terrifying turn, a group of strangers finds themselves caught in a deadly fight for survival. As danger closes in, fear and suspicion begin to fracture their fragile sense of security, forcing them to confront threats they never anticipated. With every decision carrying potentially fatal consequences, the characters must rely on instinct, courage and each other to stay alive. What begins as an ordinary situation soon spirals into a relentless ordeal, blurring the lines between hunter and hunted.

Mirzapur: The Movie

Theatres

Releases: September 4

After years of bloodshed, betrayal and power struggles in Purvanchal, the Mirzapur saga moves to the big screen, bringing back its ruthless players for a high-stakes battle for control. The film continues the story of the Tripathis, Pandits and their rivals as old grudges collide with new ambitions. With revenge driving the characters and alliances shifting at every turn, the fight for the Mirzapur throne becomes more dangerous than ever. Expect the franchise’s trademark mix of gritty action, dark humour, violence and family drama.

Mayday

Apple TV

Releases: September 4

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in this buddy comedy that puts a playful spin on the spy-thriller genre. Set during the Cold War, the film follows US Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy ‘Assassin’ Kelly (Reynolds), who is sent on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the operation goes disastrously wrong, Troy is stranded behind enemy lines. His unlikely saviour is a gruff former KGB agent with a fascination for American culture.