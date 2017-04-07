National Film Awards 2016: Best Malayalam Film Maheshinte Prathikaram, Best Actress Surabhi for Minnaminungu

Right from the start, the buzz was on a certain movie and the buzz had been gaining traction on social media.

For avid Malayalam movie fans, there is a reason to rejoice though many are likely to be disappointed if their favorite movie of 2016 has not been nominated yet! Right from the start, the buzz was on a certain movie and the buzz had been gaining traction on social media.

And yes, the best Malayalam film has been declared – it is ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ which saw Fahadh Faasil as it’s ”reluctant” hero! The same film also clinched the best screenplay award.

The best actress award goes to Surabhi for the Malayalam film, ”Minnaminungu.”

There was also considerable buzz that actor Vinayakan would get a noteworthy mention. However, it is actor Mohanlal who has received a special mention for his movies – Munthirivalikal Thalirkumbol, Janatha Garage and Pulimurukan.

For those who are keen to know more about what makes ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ is one of those rare movies, here you go:

Without superhuman heroes, what would our movies possibly be – boring? Not really! Well, this movie ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ highlights ordinary life in a village where small things happen and triggers certain conflicts. The narrative focuses on the ”hero” who owns a studio where people come to get their photographs clicked.

Hilarious moments subtly capture the hero’s lack of ability to click photographs right though he thinks that he is doing a great job and remains puzzled as to why someone who walks in with excitement walks out of the studio with a grimace. Further, a scuffle brings out the ”hero” in the protagonist and he decides not to wear his chappals until he takes revenge for the humiliation he suffered.

From scene to scene, the movie celebrates the extraordinary moments of an ordinary life – which is perhaps one reason why it received widespread popularity with the masses and critical acclaim.

Given the trend of scripts being written to showcase the super skills of superstars, a film that showcased an ordinary man’s struggles probably came as a refreshing change for movie goers.

In the non-feature film category, ‘Chembai: My Discovery of a Legend’ clinched the best non-feature film award.

Malayalam cinema’s popular director Priyadarshan is the jury chairman of the 64th National Film Awards.