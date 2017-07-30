Kurukshetra could be Kannada cinema biggest multi-starrer

To be directed by Naganna, the film will be a retelling of Mahabharat from the point of view of Kaurava. (screenshot/youtube)

Producer Muniratna has pulled off a casting coup by putting together upcoming epic drama “Kurukshetra”, which is slated to be officially launched on August 6 and could be Kannada cinema’s biggest multi-starrer. To be directed by Naganna, the film will be a retelling of Mahabharat from the point of view of Kaurava. According to a source from the film’s unit, most of the crew members have been finalized.”The lead cast includes Ravichandran as Krishna, Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Darshan as Duryodhana, Sneha as Draupadi, Lakshmi as Kunti and Nikhil Gowda as Arjun.

Few more actors for minor roles will be finalized in another week’s time,” the source told IANS. Huge sets have been erected in Ramoji Film City where the film will be predominantly shot.V. Harikrishna has been roped in to compose music.The makers are aiming for a grand release during next year’s Sankranti festival.