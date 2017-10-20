Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar box office collections: Ajay Devgn beats Aamir Khan, set to collect this massive amount

Keeping up the tradition, this year too Diwali saw the release of two much talked about films starring Bollywood A-listers Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar box office collections: Box office war during the festive season has become a tradition now. In an attempt to make the most of a festival season, filmmakers try their level best to release their respective movies during this period. Everybody seeks to reap the benefit of a festival or national holiday to rake in as much money as possible. Keeping up the tradition, this year too Diwali saw the release of two much talked about films starring Bollywood A-listers Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. In the race to attain the lead Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has failed to outshine Golmaal Again. The Ajay Devgn starrer has not only attained better occupancy but also has earned more than Aamir’s film.

Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again had an occupancy rate of 35-40% and 70% respectively. Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer is expected to earn as much as between Rs 8 cr to Rs 10 crore on Friday in what has been newly dubbed as its day 1 collections – it released on Diwali day but that is considered as not really a booster shot at BO but is instead targetted at getting a good word of mouth boost! Golmaal Again is set to log mammoth earnings of Rs 20 cr on the first day. Rohit Shetty directorial has witnessed ”serpentine queues” and packed morning shows on the first day according to trade analysts. In fact Taran Adarsh says the film will set the box office on fire. In the upcoming days, Secret Superstar is set to witness some serious competition from Golmaal Again since Golmaal is an established brand. We surely don’t know about the future holds but as of now Golmaal Again has grabbed an early lead.