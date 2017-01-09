Golden Globe Awards 2017 live updates: In the leading are Manchester By The Sea, La La Land, Joel Edgerton, to Natalie Portman

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton (AP)

Golden Globe Awards 2017 live updates: The awards season is back and setting the pace in Hollywood are the Golden Globes, which are all set to be presented today on January 8 (US time). The event will be hosted by TV show host Jimmy Fallon in Beverly Hills, California. Leading the pack for Best motion picture, drama is Manchester By The Sea; Best motion picture, comedy or musical is La La Land; Best actor in a drama is Joel Edgerton for Loving; Best actress in a drama is Natalie Portman for Jackie, Best actor in a comedy or musical is Colin Farrell in The Lobster; Best Actress in a musical or comedy is Emma Stone for La La Land. Will they win the awards on offer? Will others steal the thunder? Are there any dark horses around? Just keep watching as we bring to you Golden Globe Awards 2017 live updates as they break here:

07.40 am (IST): Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, who are both nominated themselves, presented the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture. Aaron Taylor-Johnson won for his role as Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals. Check out his acceptance speech below:

And this year’s #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture is Aaron Taylor-Johnson! pic.twitter.com/fDR6aCahkI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Our host @jimmyfallon kicks things off at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kK8t8dwcTw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Host Jimmy Fallon opens the 74th Golden Globes ceremony with a few jokes, taking a jibe at US President elect Donald Trump by saying the awards show is “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.”