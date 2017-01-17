Punjab Elections: Who’s the boss, Capt or General? Amarinder Singh, JJ Singh square up

Punjab polls are near and the mutual exchanges are getting increasingly heated, even ugly. (Source: IE)

Punjab polls are near and the mutual exchanges are getting increasingly heated, even ugly. A day after cricketer-turned-political Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Congress, the party feels it has a massive edge in the upcoming poll elections. Congress state President and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who is gunning for a major win and is contesting for the last time in elections, has hit out at his counterpart and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contender from Patiala-I Assembly constituency General JJ Singh saying that, “He was a year junior to me and I know, he was a lacklustre and an average general.”

He was a year junior to me and I know, he was a lacklustre and an average general: Capt Amarinder Singh on Gen JJ Singh(SAD candidate) — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

In his retort against the Congress state President, JJ Singh told ANI, “He (Capt Amarinder Singh) is like ‘Gumshuda’ leader, his poll career is going to end as he will lose from both Patiala and Lambi seats.” Further commenting on his ‘average General’ remark, the SAD leader said, “He has no authority to judge me. I have been decorated in every rank. A Captain is Captain and General is General, how can he compete and compare with me?”

He has no authority to judge me. I’ve been decorated in every rank. A Capt is Capt & Gen is Gen,how can he compete&compare with me?-JJ Singh pic.twitter.com/mni2fW2FNK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Earlier hitting upon Captain Amarinder’s request to contest elections from two seats, the General said that the attempt of sailing in two boats at the same time would see Captain drown. He also claimed that he would give Captain a tough fight and added, “I would make the going tough for Congress state President”.

The General in the past has also stated that he is contesting this elections to become a ‘Jan Vidhayak’ (people’s representative). He said that “elusive Capt Amarinder Singh has long forgotten the people of this constituency,”

Meanwhile, the General got an upper hand with the arm with Coordination Committee and Ex-Soldiers deciding to support him in his campaign for Patiala urban seat.