Watch out for these problems while filing returns on GST portal; you won’t get to edit it

It has been five months since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the disruptions caused by the new indirect tax regime have been left behind as India’s economic growth rebounds to 6.3% from a three-year low of 5.7%. However, businesses continue to face problems in the GST returns filing even as a slew of measures were announced to ease the process last month.

One of the biggest problem being faced by businesses is no editing facility in the GST Network. “This is a big problem for us. If we make a wrong entry, we cannot correct it,” said Mahinder Aggarwal, President of All Delhi Computer Traders Association.

For example, if a hardware shop owner makes an entry of Rs 32,00,000 instead of Rs 32,000, he has to pay the tax on the wrong figure entered on GSTN. Even as tax officials say it can be refunded later, businesses continue to worry about it.

“Moreover, in case of returns, there is no provision for replacing the first entry causing us to pay the GST twice,” he added. “If someone buys a UPS from me, I generate the bill and make the entry. After two days, that person comes back and requests to replace it with another model, I cannot change the entry for the first sale and have to pay on both the new entries,” Mahinder Aggarwal explained.

Besides, the problem of editing, the system is not allowing the input tax credit on the bill generated till June 30. The problem persists despite GST Group of Ministers (GoM) Chairman Sushil Kumar Modi assuring that Infosys would configure the editing facility in the GST Network by November 20. Infosys bagged the Rs 1,300-crore contract in 2015 to design, develop, maintain and operate the GSTN for three years across the country, but it came recently under fire after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded CBI inquiry against the IT company for failing to fix technical glitches.