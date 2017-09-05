Self-seal export cargoes without Customs monitoring from October 1

The Customs department has allowed self-sealing procedure from October 1 for containers to be exported, as it aims to move towards a ‘trust based compliance environment’ and trade facilitation for exporters. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The Customs department has allowed self-sealing procedure from October 1 for containers to be exported, as it aims to move towards a ‘trust based compliance environment’ and trade facilitation for exporters. In a circular to all Principal Chief Commissioners, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said exporters who were availing facility of sealing at the factory premises under the supervision of customs authorities will be automatically entitled for self-sealing facility. It said that permission once granted for self-sealing at an approved premise will remain valid unless withdrawn. However, in case of change in the premise, a fresh approval from Customs department will be required. “The new self-sealing procedure shall come into effect from October 1, 2017. Till then the existing procedure shall continue,” the CBEC said.

It asked field officers to notify a Superintendent-rank officer to act as the nodal officer for the self-sealing procedure. The officer will be responsible for coordination of the arrangements for installation of reader-scanners. Earlier in July, the CBEC had said it will introduce the system of self-sealing by September 1, as against the practise of sealing of containers under the supervision of revenue officials. However, the CBEC now said that exporters can self-seal containers using the tamper proof electronic seals from October 1.

Under the new procedure, the exporter will have to declare the physical serial number of the e-seal at the time of filing the online integrated shipping bill or in the case of manual shipping bill before the container is dispatched for the port. The exporters will directly procure RFID seals from vendors. “In case, the RFID seals of the containers are found to be tampered with, then mandatory examination would be carried out by the Customs authorities,” the CBEC said.

From October 1, the exporters will need to furnish e-seal number, date of sealing, time of sealing, destination customs station for export, container number and trailer track number to the customs authorities. In a circular in July, the CBEC had said it endeavours to create a trust based environment where compliance with laws is ensured by strengthening risk management system and Intelligence setup of the department. Accordingly, CBEC has decided to lay down a simplified procedure for stuffing and sealing of export goods in containers.