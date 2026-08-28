Jackson Hole has been dubbed the Davos for central bankers, and today the financial markets are bracing for a speech by one of the world’s most influential central bank chiefs, Kevin Warsh.

Kevin Warsh, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, will be speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 28. This will be Warsh’s first Jackson Hole address since becoming Fed Chair on May 22, 2026.

The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is a highly watched event in the world of finance, featuring prominent economists, key financial market players, and US government officials, including central bank leaders.

Inflation and bond yields top the agenda

Inflation and the bond market, especially after yields soared to multi-decade highs, are expected to be at the top of the agenda at this year’s annual Federal Reserve symposium at Jackson Hole, as the Iran war continues to put pressure on the global economy.

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Warsh is under pressure to explain how the Federal Reserve should handle inflation if price pressures persist. In the last FOMC meeting, 3 out of 12 members voted for a rate hike. He also raised uncertainty by arguing that markets, not the Fed, should take the lead in tightening financial conditions.

Ahead of today’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, he said that he had not made any topic decisions yet, but signaled that he wanted to move away from near-term data discussions and address broader structural problems in monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury had recently intervened by announcing measures to cool off rising yields. Investors will also want to hear Warsh’s thoughts on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent intervention in the bond markets.

This move by Bessent is seen as potentially working against the US Fed’s strategy to bring inflation down. Investors and economists note a growing divergence between the priorities and strategies of the Fed and the Treasury.

Treasury’s intervention could be seen by the market as an admission that the Trump administration is worried about debt sustainability. As of today, the US debt has reached $40 trillion, with the budget deficit also at alarming levels. This year, the US government’s debt interest burden has already surpassed $1 trillion.

So far, the Treasury’s intervention has had little impact on bond yields. However, if Bessent’s actions succeed, they could reduce mortgage rates and borrowing costs, thereby stimulating the economy. This comes amid ongoing discussions among Fed officials about potentially raising rates to combat inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, increased 3.7% in the year to July. That data, released on August 26, came in mostly as expected, but it was enough to keep expectations alive for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Warsh’s Actions

Warsh aims to modify the Fed’s communication strategy, potentially reducing the number of planned sessions, and has repeatedly referred to his arrival as a ‘regime change’ for the Federal Reserve.

Beyond rates, Warsh has launched a broader examination of the Fed’s activities. He has announced the formation of five task teams to explore problems critical to the overall conduct of monetary policy. The five task forces will concentrate on communication, balance-sheet policy, data, productivity and employment, and inflation frameworks.

The task forces will be led by external experts, including economists and business leaders, with help from Federal Reserve officials. They will work independently, focusing on evidence, providing honest feedback, and presenting comprehensive results to the Federal Open Market Committee.

At his first major public appearance as Fed chair in June, Warsh made two notable and unusual choices: he shortened the policy statement and withheld his own rate forecast from the “dot plot.” Taken together, these moves suggest he wants to keep markets guessing about what he will do next.

What’s the next big test for markets?

The next big event for global markets will be the US mid-term elections. The Trump administration is seeking lower borrowing costs before the midterms, raising concerns about potential pressure on the central bank to intervene if Bessent’s efforts to control yields fall short.

Markets, meanwhile, are pricing in a higher chance of a rate pause at September’s FOMC meeting, and a 43% probability of a rate hike in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.