Pune Metro tender postponed for Pimpri Chinchwad-Range Hills

Opening of the competitive bids for the first of the tenders for the Pune Metro has been postponed. The bid for the construction of a 10.795-km elevated metro rail viaduct section from Pimpri Chinchwad to Range Hills was to open on Monday evening but has been postponed by three days. The bid will now be opened on Thursday evening.

A total of eight interested bidders had attended the Pune Metro pre-bid meeting. This includes companies like Afcon Infrastructure, Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Projects, NCC, Simplex Infrastructures, J Kumar Infraprojects, Valecha Engineers and ITP Cementation India. This is the first stretch on the north-south corridor for which the tender was floated. The `11,420-crore high-capacity Pune Metro project is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro). Maha Metro is a JV between the Government of India and Maharashtra government. Pune Metro Phase I has two corridors running east-west and north-south — a 16.59-km line from PCMC to Swargate and 14.93 km from Vanaz to Ramwadi. The line will be elevated with 5 km running underground, with 31 stations. The viaducts are for the elevated stretch.

Meanwhile, bids have been invited for the design and construction of elevated viaduct of length 7.150 km of the east-west Corridor between Vanaz and Civil Court, to open till May 6.

The consultant for carrying out the environmental impact assessment and preparation of environmental mitigation plan for both the corridors north-south and east-west of Pune Metro Rail Project will be decided after bids open on May 8, 2017.