GST launched in Central Hall of Parliament: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s biggest economic reform

GST launched in Central Hall of Parliament: The much-awaited GST launch took place at the stroke of midnight in the Central Hall of the Parliament. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The much-awaited GST launch took place at the stroke of midnight in the Central Hall of the Parliament with the symbolic sounding of a gong. The launch took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee. During the event, Prime Minister called the GST a ‘good and simple tax’ which will end harassment of traders and small businesses while integrating India into one market with one tax rate. He added that GST is an example of cooperative federalism as the Centre and states together thrashed out the new law through consensus.

Meanwhile, President Pranab Mukherjee said GST implementation shows the maturity and wisdom of India’s democracy. “The new era in taxation, which we are about to initiate in a few minutes, is the result of a broad consensus arrived at between the Centre and states,” Mukherjee said. He added that it is a disruptive change. “It is also a moment of some satisfaction for me because, as the Finance Minister, I had introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill on March 22, 2011,” he added.

Here are some Twitter reactions on GST launch:

“One Nation-One Tax” is today a reality, an outcome of commitment to India’s federal structure under leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2017

GST will not just bring in one tax across the country, but give big boost to economy, reduce burden on citizens and help the poor immensely. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2017

@arunjaitley FM Sir, Congratulations on the launch of GST. Wishing all success. Will prove to be a booster for India Growth Story. — Anil Nagda (@anilnagda11) June 30, 2017

Welcome GOOD & SIMPLE TAX (GST) in our regime….. One nation.

One tax.

One market. My next bolg shall be on… http://t.co/9UGvLPtvu1 — Prakash pandey (@csprakashpp) June 30, 2017

Heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi, FM @arunjaitley for successful rollout of#GST – India’s biggest tax reform. — Kalraj Mishra (@KalrajMishra) June 30, 2017

As rightly put by PM @narendramodi ji #GST is a Good & Simple Tax that will reduce corruption and tax burden; & will increase transparency. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 30, 2017

Removing fiscal barriers between States, #GST will strengthen our federal structure, augment public finance & boost development spending. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 30, 2017

Building the nation!

The individual tax #GST aims to make India a united market pic.twitter.com/ALs2u1Dcg3 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2017

Apart from the Prime Minister and President, the event was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Vice-President Hamid Ansari and many other political leaders. However, Congress along with TMC and RJD boycotted the event and didn’t attend it.