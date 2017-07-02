GST impact on textiles: Erode textile merchants to seek exemption in meet with FM Arun Jaitley

“If the Finance Minister accepts our plea and exempts us from GST, we will continue our trade, failing which we will resort to an indefinite strike from July 5 in Erode district.” said R Ravichandran, President of the Association. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Representatives of Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association will meet Union Minister Arun Jaitley soon to reiterate their demand to withdraw five per cent GST on textile goods, failing which they threatened an indefinite stir. Speaking to reporters after the Association’s general council meeting here today, its president R Ravichandran said the Finance Ministry’s decision to levy five per cent GST for textile goods would certainly affect their trade and consumers would also be affected. They had already sent a representation to the Ministry of Finance seeking to exempt them from GST, but nothing was done, he claimed.

Further, he said they had made attempts to meet the Minister, who had granted time on Monday or Tuesday. “If the Finance Minister accepts our plea and exempts us from GST, we will continue our trade, failing which we will resort to an indefinite strike from July 5 in Erode district, as a result of which textile shops, powerloom weaving sheds and textile dyeing units, would shut shop,” he said.