GST impact on investment: Sushma Swaraj invites ASEAN countries to invest in India

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday, addressed the ministerial session of ‘Delhi Dialogue-IX’ in Delhi. While talking about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), EAM Swaraj said, “We place ASEAN at heart of our ‘Act East Policy’ and center of our dream of an Asian century.” She added, “Making efforts on all fronts to enhance physical and digital connectivity.” Further while talking about the relationship between the South-east Asian Nations, she said, “Future focus areas of cooperation between ASEAN member states and India can be described in term of 3C’s- commerce, connectivity & culture”

EAM Sushma Swaraj then talked about the reforms being introduced in the country. She said, “Today India is one of fastest growing major economies in the world; in the last 3 years the Government of India has undertaken a number of initiatives. We have also introduced a series of reforms to improve the business environment in India.”

Swaraj then went on to talk about the historical GST rollout that took place at the stroke of midnight on June 30. She said, “Recently the Government launched GST, biggest tax reform since independence. These steps opened new opportunities for trade, investment into India.” She further invited the ASEAN member to come and invest in India to benefit from the new tax regime. “I invite companies from ASEAN countries to take advantage of these opportunities for investment in India, in numerous sectors,” she said.