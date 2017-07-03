GST impact: FinMin cuts through rumours, slams reports stating temple trusts have to pay while churches, mosques are exempt

GST impact: This is completely untrue says Finance Ministry.

GST impact: The Ministry of Finance on Monday slammed all the rumours that are doing the rounds over social media stating that temple trusts have to pay the GST while the churches and mosques have been exempted. The Press Information Bureau, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India issued a Press release stating, “Appeal to people not to start circulating wrong messages on social media as no distinction is made in the GST Law on any provision based on religion.” The release further said, “There are some messages going around in the social media stating that the temple trusts have to pay the GST while the churches and mosques are exempt. This is completely untrue because no distinction is made in the GST Law on any provision based on religion. We request to people not to start circulating such wrong messages on social media.” The same message has been posted through the Twitter account of the said ministry.

According to the statement, certain messages were circulated on the social media platform stating that churches and mosques have an exemption from GST. The Ministry of Finance cleared all the confusion and have urged people not to start the circulation of such messages as they might hurt the sentiments of many. The historical roll out of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) took place at the stroke of midnight on June 30 at the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched the new tax regime that is set to bring an economic reform in the country. Member of Parliament and GST officials were among the people who were invited to the launch event.