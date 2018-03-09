Diu becomes first in India to run completely on solar power, sets up example for rest

On a daily basis, the UT generates 13 megawatts of power in totality from solar power generating facilities.

Taking giant leaps in the sector of solar power generation, Diu has become nation’s first ever renewable energy surplus Union Territory (UT) in just three years. Diu now runs 100 percent on solar power energy, The Times of India reported. Becoming fully solar energy efficient has helped the UT in cutting down on the power loss which it earlier faced when it used to borrow electricity from a Gujarat government grid, The Times of India report said. Diu is now a model for all other states and UTs in the country. The switch to solar energy has also helped it to reduce electricity tariffs for its residents. With a geographical spread of only 42 kilometres, solar power plants have been installed over 50 acres in one of the least populated UTs in India.

On a daily basis, the UT generates 13 megawatts of power in totality from solar power generating facilities. The rooftop solar plants generated nearly 3 megawatts (MW) and other solar power plants produced 10 megawatts (MW) of energy.

Meanwhile, Parliament was informed by Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh in a written reply on Friday that India is near to achieve 20 GW grid connected installed solar power generation capacity in FY18. The country has already produced 19.58GW this fiscal. By 2022, India plans to achieve 100 GW target. Despite these encouraging signs the minister also informed the Parliament that India is dependent on both locally manufactured and imported solar equipments since domestic manufacturing capacity is not adequate.

Nearly 25 heads of government and state will participate in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit that will happen this weekend in the Rashtrapati Bhavan Convention Centre. The External Affairs Ministry has summoned a few of its most efficient officers from different nations to handle the protocol and diplomatic duties at the event.