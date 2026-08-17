Pulses imports surged 58% to 1.3 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter of FY27, amid concerns over a dip in domestic output due to the El Nino theat, trade sources said.

In terms of value, imports rose 22% to $ 0.72 billion, indicating the global prices remain relatively subdued despite higher demand from India.

Traders said that imports have slowed down in the last one month because of some improvement in the country’s domestic crops prospects which has given a boost to sowing of kharif pulses such as tur, urad and moon after sowing activities was delayed due to scanty rainfall in June.

“Over all volume of imports in the current fiscal would depend on the kharif and rabi crops yield prospects and monsoon rains spread in the next couple of weeks would be vital for the crops,” Satish Upadhyay, secretary, India Pulses and Grains Association, told FE. Upadhyay said initial concern about El Nino hitting crops has been allayed to a large extent thus traders are cautious of increasing imports before the clear picture on crop yield emerges.

Sowing of kharif pulses has been completed and area sown this season has been 10.81 million hectare, same level last year. The rainfall and temperature pattern in winter months would impact sowing of chana and masur (lentil), key rabi variants of pulses.

In terms of varieties, yellow peas and masur imports in the first quarter of FY27 surged 163% and 164% to 0.39 MT and 0.43 MT respectively compared to the same period in the previous year. Urad and tur imports have declined by 33% and 2% to 0.0.12 MT and 0.28 MT respectively.

The government recently stated that pulses from its buffer stocks in a calibrated manner if prices rise in the short term. The stocks are currently around 4.24 MT.

India’s pulse imports dropped sharply 34% to $ $3.63 billion in FY26 on year, which trade sources attribute to sluggish demand and robust domestic crop. Imports were a record $ $ 5.54 billion in FY25.