BHIM app to be single point for all mobile payments? See what is on Narendra Modi government agenda

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on integrating the Bharat QR code with BHIM app.

The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) is working on a multi-pronged strategy under which it plans to make the Bharat Interface for Money app, or BHIM, the single point for all mobile payments. This plan includes handsets coming pre-loaded with the application as well as having a single quick response (QR) code that will be integrated with the app and is accepted by all merchants, in a bid to enable a seamless nationwide network.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on integrating the Bharat QR code with BHIM app. It will have almost negligible transaction cost and will accept all modes of digital payments, including those through mobile wallets. The code will be displayed by all merchants, government departments and PSU receipt points. It will also enable payment of utility bills, GST bills, public transport etc, a source said.

“NPCI is developing a common merchant app for BHIM and is working on integrating it for utility payments like electricity and water bills. It is being developed as a full functionality app and will support Bharat QR code for all categories of merchants. This will enable it to be used for utility bill payments, mobile wallet recharges etc. Government has also advised banks to re-brand their UPI apps as BHIM (Bank Name) app. This exercise will create a seamless network with a single app and a QR code for mobile transactions,” another source explained.

“The ministry is also working on roping in partners to further drive rapid adoption. Firms such as Uber, Ola, Reliance Retail, Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar etc will be asked to promote the app for payments on their platform. Talks are also on with mobile handset manufacturers to come out with devices that are pre-loaded with the BHIM app,” a senior government official said.

Karbonn has already launched a mobile phone that comes pre-loaded with BHIM. The app is also likely to come pre-loaded on Reliance’s much awaited 4G feature phone — Jio Phone.

Besides, talks are on with telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio to further promote the app. Here, telcos who are partnering with handset makers to come out with devices having bundled mobile tariff plans will be asked to have the app pre-loaded on the mobile phones that will be launched.

Confirming the development, a senior government official said that this is MeitY’s new strategy to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a cashless economy.