5 global endorsements for Narendra Modi amid rising opposition back home

Narendra Modi is getting stronger globally with each passing day, despite opposition at home. (Image: Reuters)

Narendra Damodardas Modi – the ‘chaiwala’ who won India’s 2014 General Elections with mammoth 336 seats on the promise of ‘Ache Din’ is getting stronger globally with each passing day, despite opposition at home — from the opposition and within his own party. His last year’s decision to demonetise high-value notes is still drawing ire for hurting small businesses, while the implementation of the GST is being called a “mess”. Amid all of this, Narendra Modi, seems to have successfully convinced the global community that ‘Ache Din’ have indeed come for India.

Here are five proofs that show Narendra Modi’s decisive figure is getting international attention:

1. Moody’s India upgrade after 14 years

Today, Moody’s raised India’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to Baa2 from the lowest investment grade of Baa3, saying that the reforms being pushed through by Narendra Modi’s government, especially the GST, will help stabilise rising levels of debt. Today’s rating upgrade puts India in line with the Philippines and Italy. What’s interesting to note here is that, in January 2004, when Moody’s had last upgraded country’s rating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

2. Pew Research on Modi’s popularity

“Three years into Modi’s five-year tenure, the honeymoon period for his administration may be over but the public’s love affair with current conditions in India is even more intense”: These are the words of Pew Research Centre, which in its latest survey found that there is broad public satisfaction with the economy. And if compared to previous years, Narendra Modi’s popularity has only been growing.

3. Vindication from Michael Pillsbury on OBOR against China

American scholar Michael Pillsbury vindicated India on One Belt and One Road Initiative (OBOR) against China, saying the only statesman in the world who stood up to it yet, is Prime Minister Modi. “He and his team have been quite outspoken, partly because the Belt and Road Initiative includes violation of Indian sovereign claims,” Michael Pillsbury said.

4. Jump in Ease of Doing Business

India leapfrogged 30 ranks up on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index recently after implementing a slew of reforms to make the country investors’ friendly. It was in line with Narendra Modi’s one of the biggest ambitions ‘Make In India’. India earned the big jump after making improvements in as many as eight fronts out of a total 10 on which the countries are assessed, significantly under ‘paying taxes’ (from 172 to 119), ‘resolving insolvency’ (from 136 to 103) and ‘protecting minority investors’ (from 13 to 4).

5. Praise from Donald Trump

Narendra Modi also got a shout-out from US President Donald Trump recently at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of chief executives in Vietnam. Donald Trump said that India has been able to achieve astounding growth and a new world of opportunities for its expanding middle class. Trump added that Modi has been working to bring that vast country and all of its people together as one, adding that he’s working at it “very, very successfully indeed”.