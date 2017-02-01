Union Budget 2017 Experts Reactions: FM Arun Jaitley presents budget, here’s what experts have to say

After a huge amount of uncertainty in the wake of the demise of IUML MP E Ahamed after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning from Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address on Tuesday morning, the decision was taken to present the Budget as per schedule on Wednesday morning after paying due respect to the departed soul. (ANI)

Union Budget 2017: After a huge amount of uncertainty in the wake of the demise of IUML MP E Ahamed after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning from Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address on Tuesday morning, the decision was taken to present the Budget as per schedule on Wednesday morning after paying due respect to the departed soul. The decision was taken at the highest levels of the government and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Expectations were for FM Jaitley to present a standout budget that would not just introduce a number of reforms, but also provide a lot of income tax exemptions to give relief to the wider public in the wake of the inconvenience caused by Centre’s demonetisation drive that led to the ban on Rs 500 an Rs 1000 currency notes.

Expectations were also rife that there would be a major announcement on indirect taxes too to take a lot of weight off the beleaguered corporate India’s shoulders and bring in measures to ease the conduct of business in India. Did FM Jaitley live up to the expectations that the public and corporate world had from him? Will populism, after all there are assembly elections around the corner, trump hard core economic realities?

Arun Jaitley started his speech by saying, “The Govt is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money, I express gratitude to people for their strong support. Our Govt was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance. The focus will be on energizing our youth, to reap benefits of growth & employment. We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration.” Here is what the experts and analysts are saying:

Editor's Take: Job creation, tax relief, digital payments & rural revival…@ShereenBhan gets you the big expectation from #Budget2017

How analysts reacted ahead of Budget presentation:

1. Madhusudan Kela on Budget day had this to say to TV channel ET Now, “Will watch out for sops for auto, housing and textiles sector. Tinkering with STCG tax would cause volatility in the market. Worst case scenario for LTCG Tax would be for definition to be changed to 3 years holding period. Market prepared for a slight change in definition of LTCG Tax. If we exceed 3.5% fiscal deficit, cut in interest rates will be delayed.”Speaking to ET Now, Rashesh Shah said, “Government will have to push public sector capex till private sector capex revives. Hope to see cut in corporate tax rates. An increase in tax collections will give Centre room to cut corporate tax rate.”

3. Sandeep Tandon said, “Government needs to move toward continuous ETFs, divestment,” he further told ET Now, “Markets will not see any significant fall post Budget.”

4. Motilal Oswal’s Raamdeo told ET Now, “Mutual funds will not be impacted much from changes in LTCG Tax. Changes in LTCG taxation would have only temporary blip on investing in equities.”

5. Gautham Chhaochharai had this reaction on ET Now, “Momentum of earnings cut will not be a drag on markets. FIIs keenly watching fiscal deficit roadmap.”

6. In an exclusive chat with ET Now, Amitabh Kant, CEO,Niti Aayog,GOI, said, “Biggest challenge for Govt is to create jobs. Demonetisation may hurt India’s growth marginally. Need to ensure digital payment play a critical role going ahead. See a dramatic shift towards digital payment in India. Need huge emphasis on railways, roads. Need to get private sector players to invest in railway stations.”

7. EY India Insta-Analysis on Budget 2017: Exemption for interest payments for housing loans may go up to 2.5 Lakhs from the current 2 Lakhs. Reduction in Corporate tax rate expected. Not many changes expected on excise & service tax with proposed implementation fron July 1 2017.