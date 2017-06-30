Top five Autobot Cars from Transformers: The Last Knight

So, car people have an unnatural attraction towards the Transformer series. Having spent the entirety of the previous night having watched it, I’m still reeling a bit from the aftereffects of Michael Bay's excessive attention to detail. The movie is like one useless details after another, briefly interjected by more explosions than necessary. The only saving grace ? Cool cars doing cool things. To save you the trouble we’ve put them on a gallery.
Optimus Prime the had-been leader of the Autobots is a part of the movie, but we’ll keep his agenda out of this gallery in the interest of spoilers. He will return in the ‘murrrica red and blue Western Star 5700, switching out of the Peterbilt guise that he had for the first three movies. But purely automotively speaking his contribution is fair at best.
Possibly the most interesting member (automotively speaking) of the autobots, Hound, is the Mercedes-Benz Unimog Ambulance,, which has been given the paint job, armor plating and equipment of an army Humvee. The gruff commando who also doubles up as their medic, gets a vehicle to match.
Then there’s Drift, a japanese (?) autobot who was, for the last few iterations a Bugatti Veyron. This iteration sees him return as Mercedes’ japanese supercar slayer the AMG-GTR, as slick as they get !
Anthony Hopkins has, for some inexplicable reason, a autobot butler on the verge of going postal aka cogman.And because Michael Bay has an implicit orientation for racism he is english and transforms into the Aston Martin DB11 2017.
Cross-hairs the autobots weapons specialist, reaffirms Bay’s relationship with GM, who have been pretty hot on the transformer’s car cast list since 2007. The gunrunner is played by a custom green and black Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray with a split spoiler.
Hot Rod aka Bumblebees formerly estranged brother returns to the cast, this time with a strange French accent. Which would lead people to believe that he would probably stay as the 1963 Citroen DS that he started with. You know, with it being a French car and all. He does however change from there to the oh-so-italian Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4.
