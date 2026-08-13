The White House on Thursday estimated that illegal trans-shipment could cost the US $19 billion to $26 billion in federal revenue each year and displace about 450,000 US jobs.

The estimates come from the White House report titled “The Great Trans-shipment Scam”. The report examines the scale of goods that it says move through third countries to avoid US tariffs and other trade measures.

The White House uses $75 billion a year as its central estimate for the scale of illegal trans-shipment. That figure comes from Exiger and forms the basis for the report’s estimates of employment, GDP and federal revenue losses.

Under that central case, the report estimates that illegal trans-shipment could displace 450,000 US jobs, reduce annual US GDP by $113 billion to $150 billion, and result in $19 billion to $26 billion in associated federal revenue losses.

The report describes these figures as model-based estimates rather than observed job counts. It uses them to show the potential scale of the economic impact associated with illegal transshipment.

White House estimates $75B illegal trans-shipment

The report reviews five estimates of annual illegal transshipment or related trade-transfer exposure. They range from $40 billion to $303 billion, depending on the methodology and definition used.

Goldman Sachs estimates the exposure at $40 billion. The White House Council of Economic Advisers puts its estimate between $34.2 billion and $89.6 billion, with the report using a rounded midpoint of $60 billion. Exiger estimates $75 billion. The Department of Commerce Office of Trade and Economic Analysis gives a broader trade-transfer benchmark of $109 billion, while Altana gives a broad upper-bound exposure estimate of $303 billion.

The White House says these estimates are not additive. It also says they are not directly comparable because they use different datasets, methods, product screens and definitions of illegal transshipment.

The administration uses Exiger’s $75 billion estimate as its central case. Exiger directly identified $51.1 billion in potentially illegally transshipped US imports between February 2025 and February 2026. Its analysis covered 27 countries and priority HS6 product categories.

Exiger’s analysis uses shipment-flow data and examines product composition, manufacturing capabilities and production processes. Its assessment also considers HTS codes, shipments, satellite imagery, parts, equipment and components. The aim is to determine whether goods underwent substantial transformation or instead passed through a third-country entity before reaching the US.

The analysis also uses a 90-day dwell-time threshold as a conservative indicator of pass-through trade rather than genuine manufacturing.

According to the report, Exiger’s $51.1 billion figure covers priority countries and product categories where the overall scale of illegal transshipment could be higher. Its wider framework puts the potential annual magnitude of tariff avoidance and evasion at close to $100 billion. The White House therefore uses $75 billion as a mid-point between Exiger’s directly screened figure and its broader assessment.

The report says illegal trans-shipment involves the movement of goods through third countries to evade applicable US tariffs and other trade remedies. It lists practices such as re-labelling, repackaging, re-invoicing, minor processing and false country-of-origin claims.

The report also links the practice to changes in global trade after the US imposed Section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018. It says Chinese exporters increasingly routed goods through third countries, where limited assembly, finishing, repackaging, relabelling or documentation changes could make goods appear to have a different country of origin.

However, the White House report includes an important qualification. It says the available data cannot establish that all trade that shifted away from China after the 2018 tariffs involved illegal trans-shipment. Some of the change, it says, reflects legitimate shifts in production, investment and sourcing.

The report also cites a separate Commerce estimate of about $67 billion in US-bound goods that were transshipped from China through Mexico, India and Vietnam in 2025. It puts the estimated lost tariff revenue from those flows at $28 billion.

What does $19B-$26B loss mean for US economy?

The White House makes a distinction between tariff-revenue losses and broader federal revenue losses. The $19 billion-$26 billion figure in the report’s broader economic assessment represents associated federal revenue losses linked to the estimated economic effects of the $75 billion annual illegal-transshipment case. The report connects those effects to a larger trade deficit, displacement of domestic production, lower GDP growth and lower associated federal tax receipts.

The report estimates that the same $75 billion central case could displace approximately 450,000 US jobs. It bases the employment estimate on a trade-deficit employment rule derived from analyses by Robert E Scott of the Economic Policy Institute.

The White House also estimates that the US could lose $113 billion to $150 billion in annual GDP under the central case. It places this estimate alongside the employment and federal-revenue figures as part of the potential broader economic exposure from illegal transshipment.

The report makes clear that the GDP figure is also a model-based calculation. It does not present the $113 billion-$150 billion range as an observed reduction in US GDP.

There is another calculation in the report that uses the same $75 billion Exiger estimate but focuses specifically on tariff revenue. The White House applies hypothetical tariff differentials of 25%, 35% and 45% to the estimated transshipment flows.

For the $75 billion Exiger estimate, a 25% tariff differential produces an estimated $19 billion annual tariff-revenue loss. A 35% differential produces $26 billion, while a 45% differential produces $34 billion.

The report gives similar calculations for the other estimates. For the $40 billion Goldman Sachs estimate, the implied tariff-revenue loss ranges from $10 billion to $18 billion. For the $60 billion CEA estimate, it ranges from $15 billion to $27 billion. For the $109 billion Commerce OTEA benchmark, the range is $27 billion to $49 billion. For Altana’s $303 billion estimate, the range rises from $76 billion to $136 billion.

The White House says these figures represent alternative estimates and benchmarks, rather than amounts that can be added together. It also says the tariff-revenue calculations are rounded to the nearest billion dollars.

The report says the tariff calculations may understate potential losses for products that face additional anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Such duties can increase the total amount of avoided payments beyond ordinary tariff rates. The report gives aluminium products, solar components, machinery inputs, industrial parts and household appliances as examples.

The White House also cites US Customs and Border Protection data on post-release discrepancies. It says the number of shipments identified with such discrepancies rose 245%, from 93,744 to 323,677, when comparing the 526-day periods before and after Trump’s inauguration.

Associated revenue assessments rose 169%, from $9.6 billion to $25.8 billion, according to the report.

The report presents these figures in the context of increased customs enforcement. At the same time, it says the overall net effect of the Trump administration’s tariff and anti-transshipment policies cannot yet be measured rigorously. It cites lags in trade and customs data and says several provisions of Executive Order 14411 remain under implementation.

Overall, the White House’s central estimate puts annual illegal transshipment at $75 billion. Based on that case, the report estimates 450,000 displaced US jobs, $113 billion-$150 billion in reduced annual GDP and $19 billion-$26 billion in associated federal revenue losses.

The report’s wider estimates range from $40 billion to $303 billion, but the White House states that the figures use different methodologies and should not be treated as interchangeable.