Action on Khalistani in UK a must: MEA Spokesperson
The Ministry’s statement came in the aftermath of a serious security breach outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom, which resulted in an untoward incident, with separatist and extremist elements pulling down the Tricolour from the building’s first-floor balcony.
Why is there no arrest by the UK government in this case?
“We accept the action by the host country [UK],” said Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson in a response to the question.
The Government of India called for the strictest action against the radicals.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel.
It should not be business as usual as it will hurt India’s policy response and image.
