Explore all listed Tata Group companies in one place, from iconic names like TCS and Tata Steel to Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2,453.70
|8,87,770.13
|45.88
|58.65
|0.00
|5.80
|8.43
|17.83
|8.28
|10.97
|Titan Company
|4,943.00
|4,38,832.70
|32.30
|38.91
|1.75
|29.24
|16.77
|86.49
|27.95
|42.36
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|2,34,690.39
|10.56
|11.64
|0.83
|-1.56
|11.00
|21.27
|2.30
|8.83
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|1,66,863.15
|23.79
|31.30
|0.38
|NM
|NM
|55.11
|13.10
|16.27
|Trent
|3,000.00
|1,59,969.69
|24.62
|28.49
|0.07
|34.55
|57.40
|88.43
|22.90
|31.01
|Tata Capital
|372.15
|1,57,972.80
|10.85
|46.65
|5.28
|32.27
|17.31
|29.24
|3.44
|15.67
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1,27,059.76
|73.51
|2.25
|0.62
|-1.01
|371.84
|1.54
|1.13
|6.42
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|1,21,742.44
|9.49
|7.38
|1.80
|4.24
|-0.42
|31.51
|3.08
|12.57
|Tata Consumer Products
|1,082.00
|1,07,084.46
|7.07
|8.35
|0.10
|13.76
|14.37
|65.49
|4.91
|33.99
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|1,04,906.96
|15.96
|15.89
|0.00
|18.59
|21.87
|48.89
|8.04
|23.40
|Tata Communications
|1,731.00
|49,336.40
|29.05
|15.97
|3.07
|11.61
|-13.85
|52.16
|14.31
|9.47
|Voltas
|1,282.65
|42,440.93
|5.89
|11.51
|0.15
|14.46
|2.03
|112.91
|6.66
|47.71
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|35,462.54
|13.93
|17.09
|0.17
|7.64
|1.59
|63.66
|9.04
|20.08
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|34,882.93
|1.48
|1.09
|0.00
|12.76
|19.86
|80.96
|1.19
|75.70
|Tata Elxsi
|3,780.00
|23,549.23
|20.66
|29.23
|0.00
|6.11
|-1.39
|35.97
|7.74
|22.42
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|17,094.15
|-8.94
|2.84
|0.34
|-4.58
|-70.41
|NM
|0.81
|10.61
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|7,696.55
|0.00
|-2.91
|-0.75
|1.60
|NM
|206.13
|NM
|42.34
|Rallis India
|213.50
|4,151.91
|9.67
|12.75
|0.03
|9.49
|1.86
|25.29
|2.45
|15.33
|Nelco
|959.00
|2,188.28
|2.57
|9.27
|0.46
|-0.72
|-28.92
|567.12
|16.99
|36.23
|Artson
|146.50
|540.88
|-2,795.71
|-36.86
|137.03
|7.57
|NM
|NM
|1,389.94
|NM
|TRF
|233.00
|256.40
|0.00
|9.07
|-0.15
|-21.70
|-57.26
|NM
|3.04
|14.46
The largest company, by revenues, is Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which operates in the Automobiles sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 3,35,582.00 cr.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,27,059.76 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s share price declined 46.72%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Tata Consultancy Services. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the last 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.
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This screener consolidates data on Tata Group’s listed entities, letting you assess performance across its highly diversified portfolio. Track daily share price movements of all the Group name companies here.
Tata Group spans industries from software to steel, with a footprint in over 100 countries.
Companies like TCS, Titan, and Tata Motors dominate their respective sectors.
Tata has exposure to both cyclical sectors ( steel, auto) and defensive sectors (IT, FMCG).
Group companies focus on R&D, renewable energy, and long-term sustainable growth.
Use this page to monitor sector trends, quarterly results, and cross-segment performance within the Tata Group’s diverse listed portfolio.
Earnings from global operations, commodity price cycles (steel, chemicals), IT export demand, and consumer spending patterns are factors influencing the Tata Group companies.
Investors can quickly compare all the listed Tata entities to see which sectors are driving growth, stability, or volatility in the group’s market value.
Listed Tata companies are from IT services, steel, automobiles, FMCG, power, chemicals, and hospitality.
Source: Dion Global