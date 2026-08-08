This screener consolidates data on Tata Group’s listed entities, letting you assess performance across its highly diversified portfolio. Track daily share price movements of all the Group name companies here.

Global & Domestic Presence

Tata Group spans industries from software to steel, with a footprint in over 100 countries.

Market Leaders

Companies like TCS, Titan, and Tata Motors dominate their respective sectors.

Balanced Portfolio

Tata has exposure to both cyclical sectors ( steel, auto) and defensive sectors (IT, FMCG).

Innovation & Sustainability

Group companies focus on R&D, renewable energy, and long-term sustainable growth.

Use this page to monitor sector trends, quarterly results, and cross-segment performance within the Tata Group’s diverse listed portfolio.