Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tata Group Stocks

Explore all listed Tata Group companies in one place, from iconic names like TCS and Tata Steel to Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
Information Technology
  • Select All
  • Automobiles
  • Chemicals
  • Consumer Durables
  • Engineering
  • Finance
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Hospitality
  • Information Technology
  • Iron and Steel
  • Power
  • Retail
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Tata Consultancy Services		2,453.708,87,770.1345.8858.650.005.808.4317.838.2810.97
Titan Company		4,943.004,38,832.7032.3038.911.7529.2416.7786.4927.9542.36
Tata Steel		188.002,34,690.3910.5611.640.83-1.5611.0021.272.308.83
Tata Motors		453.101,66,863.1523.7931.300.38NMNM55.1113.1016.27
Trent		3,000.001,59,969.6924.6228.490.0734.5557.4088.4322.9031.01
Tata Capital		372.151,57,972.8010.8546.655.2832.2717.3129.243.4415.67
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001,27,059.7673.512.250.62-1.01371.841.541.136.42
Tata Power Company		381.001,21,742.449.497.381.804.24-0.4231.513.0812.57
Tata Consumer Products		1,082.001,07,084.467.078.350.1013.7614.3765.494.9133.99
Indian Hotels Company		737.001,04,906.9615.9615.890.0018.5921.8748.898.0423.40
Tata Communications		1,731.0049,336.4029.0515.973.0711.61-13.8552.1614.319.47
Voltas		1,282.6542,440.935.8911.510.1514.462.03112.916.6647.71
Tata Technologies		873.3535,462.5413.9317.090.177.641.5963.669.0420.08
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4534,882.931.481.090.0012.7619.8680.961.1975.70
Tata Elxsi		3,780.0023,549.2320.6629.230.006.11-1.3935.977.7422.42
Tata Chemicals		671.0017,094.15-8.942.840.34-4.58-70.41NM0.8110.61
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.377,696.550.00-2.91-0.751.60NM206.13NM42.34
Rallis India		213.504,151.919.6712.750.039.491.8625.292.4515.33
Nelco		959.002,188.282.579.270.46-0.72-28.92567.1216.9936.23
Artson		146.50540.88-2,795.71-36.86137.037.57NMNM1,389.94NM
TRF		233.00256.400.009.07-0.15-21.70-57.26NM3.0414.46
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, is Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which operates in the Automobiles sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 3,35,582.00 cr.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,27,059.76 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s share price declined 46.72%.

Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.

Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Tata Consultancy Services. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the last 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener consolidates data on Tata Group’s listed entities, letting you assess performance across its highly diversified portfolio. Track daily share price movements of all the Group name companies here.

Global & Domestic Presence

Tata Group spans industries from software to steel, with a footprint in over 100 countries.

Market Leaders

Companies like TCS, Titan, and Tata Motors dominate their respective sectors.

Balanced Portfolio

Tata has exposure to both cyclical sectors ( steel, auto) and defensive sectors (IT, FMCG).

Innovation & Sustainability

Group companies focus on R&D, renewable energy, and long-term sustainable growth.

Use this page to monitor sector trends, quarterly results, and cross-segment performance within the Tata Group’s diverse listed portfolio.

FAQs on Tata Group Stocks

What operational factors influence Tata Group stock performance?

Earnings from global operations, commodity price cycles (steel, chemicals), IT export demand, and consumer spending patterns are factors influencing the Tata Group companies.

How can investors use this group page?

Investors can quickly compare all the listed Tata entities to see which sectors are driving growth, stability, or volatility in the group’s market value.

Which segments are represented among Tata Group’s listed companies?

Listed Tata companies are from IT services, steel, automobiles, FMCG, power, chemicals, and hospitality.

Source: Dion Global

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse