Artson Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARTSON

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Artson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.10 Closed
-4.86₹ -7.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Artson Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.90₹145.80
₹140.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.30₹216.85
₹140.10
Open Price
₹141.00
Prev. Close
₹147.25
Volume
11,594

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Artson has gained 32.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.06%.

Artson’s current P/E of -37.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Artson Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Artson		-4.17-0.92-16.95-16.61-7.0622.7923.03
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.9-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.8-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.545.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.2-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.512.8-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.6
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.1-6.05-18.93-24.4-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.615.438.99

Over the last one year, Artson has declined 7.06% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Artson has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Artson Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Artson Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.27145.95
10141.62144.12
20141.02142.76
50141.92145.9
100158.11152.83
200160.28158.22

Artson Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Artson Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 6:42 PM ISTArtson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 18, 2026, 4:23 AM ISTArtson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ISTArtson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
Jan 13, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTArtson Ltd - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
Jan 13, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTArtson Ltd - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Un-Audited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31

About Artson

Artson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1978PLC020644 and registration number is 020644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinayak Pai
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shashank Jha
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Kher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotisman Dasgupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artson Share Price

What is the share price of Artson?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artson is ₹140.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artson?

The Artson is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artson?

The market cap of Artson is ₹517.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artson?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artson are ₹145.80 and ₹139.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artson?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artson is ₹216.85 and 52-week low of Artson is ₹125.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Artson performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artson has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, -20.03% over 3 months, -7.06% over 1 year, 23.46% across 3 years, and 32.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artson?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artson are -37.93 and -53.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Artson News

