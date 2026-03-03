Here's the live share price of Artson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Artson has gained 32.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.06%.
Artson’s current P/E of -37.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Artson
|-4.17
|-0.92
|-16.95
|-16.61
|-7.06
|22.79
|23.03
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.9
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.8
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.5
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.2
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.5
|12.8
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.6
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.1
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.4
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.6
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Artson has declined 7.06% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Artson has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.27
|145.95
|10
|141.62
|144.12
|20
|141.02
|142.76
|50
|141.92
|145.9
|100
|158.11
|152.83
|200
|160.28
|158.22
In the latest quarter, Artson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:42 PM IST
|Artson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:23 AM IST
|Artson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:39 PM IST
|Artson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
|Jan 13, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|Artson Ltd - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
|Jan 13, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Artson Ltd - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Un-Audited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31
Artson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1978PLC020644 and registration number is 020644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artson is ₹140.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Artson is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artson is ₹517.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artson are ₹145.80 and ₹139.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artson is ₹216.85 and 52-week low of Artson is ₹125.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Artson has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, -20.03% over 3 months, -7.06% over 1 year, 23.46% across 3 years, and 32.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artson are -37.93 and -53.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.