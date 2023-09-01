Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210JH1962PLC000700 and registration number is 000700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TRF Ltd. is ₹253.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TRF Ltd. is 3.3 and PB ratio of TRF Ltd. is 13.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF Ltd. is ₹230.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TRF Ltd. is ₹375.40 and 52-week low of TRF Ltd. is ₹152.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.