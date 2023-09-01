What is the Market Cap of TRF Ltd.? The market cap of TRF Ltd. is ₹253.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TRF Ltd.? P/E ratio of TRF Ltd. is 3.3 and PB ratio of TRF Ltd. is 13.28 as on .

What is the share price of TRF Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF Ltd. is ₹230.20 as on .