Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TRF Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRF

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of TRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹233.00 Closed
0.17₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TRF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.00₹235.30
₹233.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.15₹409.90
₹233.00
Open Price
₹231.95
Prev. Close
₹232.60
Volume
11,014

Source: Dion Global

TRF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TRF		3.26-0.47-14.26-16.82-30.136.7314.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TRF has declined 30.13% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TRF has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

TRF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TRF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.46228.43
10231.29230.28
20236.5233.18
50235.36237.5
100241.87246.5
200270.41269.84

Source: Dion Global

TRF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TRF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TRF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTTRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTTRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTTRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 17, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTTRF - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTTRF - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About TRF

TRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210JH1962PLC000700 and registration number is 000700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Samita Shah
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Bhattacharya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay Khullar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Hariharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnava Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sougata Ray
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pingali Venugopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on TRF Share Price

What is the share price of TRF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF is ₹233.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TRF?

The TRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TRF?

The market cap of TRF is ₹256.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TRF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TRF are ₹235.30 and ₹230.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TRF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TRF is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of TRF is ₹212.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TRF performed historically in terms of returns?

The TRF has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -14.26% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, 6.73% across 3 years, and 14.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TRF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TRF are -42.04 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TRF News

More TRF News
Market Pulse