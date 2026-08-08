Here's the live share price of TRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TRF
|3.26
|-0.47
|-14.26
|-16.82
|-30.13
|6.73
|14.85
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TRF has declined 30.13% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TRF has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.46
|228.43
|10
|231.29
|230.28
|20
|236.5
|233.18
|50
|235.36
|237.5
|100
|241.87
|246.5
|200
|270.41
|269.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TRF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|TRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|TRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|TRF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|TRF - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|TRF - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
TRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210JH1962PLC000700 and registration number is 000700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF is ₹233.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TRF is ₹256.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TRF are ₹235.30 and ₹230.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TRF is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of TRF is ₹212.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TRF has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -14.26% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, 6.73% across 3 years, and 14.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TRF are -42.04 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global