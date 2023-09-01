Follow Us

TRF LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹230.20 Closed
-1.31-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TRF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.85₹237.70
₹230.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.65₹375.40
₹230.20
Open Price
₹233.25
Prev. Close
₹233.25
Volume
96,705

TRF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.85
  • R2241.2
  • R3244.7
  • Pivot
    232.35
  • S1227
  • S2223.5
  • S3218.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5159.62231.73
  • 10171.72225.26
  • 20221.89214.43
  • 50207.91197.65
  • 100171.32186.27
  • 200152.59177.17

TRF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4616.9541.7045.0536.85165.3412.80
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

TRF Ltd. Share Holdings

TRF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TRF Ltd.

TRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210JH1962PLC000700 and registration number is 000700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T V Narendran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Alok Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avneesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranaveer Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sabyasachi Hajara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Hariharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnava Satyaki Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ansuman Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Nanda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on TRF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TRF Ltd.?

The market cap of TRF Ltd. is ₹253.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TRF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TRF Ltd. is 3.3 and PB ratio of TRF Ltd. is 13.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TRF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF Ltd. is ₹230.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TRF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TRF Ltd. is ₹375.40 and 52-week low of TRF Ltd. is ₹152.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

