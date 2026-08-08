What is the share price of TRF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TRF is ₹233.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TRF? The TRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TRF? The market cap of TRF is ₹256.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TRF? Today’s highest and lowest price of TRF are ₹235.30 and ₹230.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TRF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TRF is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of TRF is ₹212.15 as on .

How has the TRF performed historically in terms of returns? The TRF has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -14.26% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, 6.73% across 3 years, and 14.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TRF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TRF are -42.04 and 3.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global