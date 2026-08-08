Track rubber producers and processors supplying rubber to tyre, footwear, and industrial component companies.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Apcotex Industries
|617.10
|3,199.35
|20.58
|20.09
|0.09
|NM
|NM
|85.30
|17.09
|9.54
|Pix Transmissions
|1,722.00
|2,346.26
|15.34
|19.63
|0.03
|6.19
|18.14
|21.95
|3.37
|11.05
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|1,109.95
|1,999.66
|17.59
|23.10
|0.40
|22.70
|34.34
|32.42
|6.66
|11.29
|GRP
|2,000.05
|1,066.69
|1.80
|8.58
|1.16
|5.88
|-30.79
|188.12
|5.98
|28.04
|Harrisons Malayalam
|222.95
|411.46
|16.30
|14.46
|0.60
|3.46
|17.92
|14.13
|2.30
|8.60
|Rubfila International
|73.05
|396.42
|8.57
|10.91
|0.00
|9.65
|0.84
|14.90
|1.28
|6.06
|Elgi Rubber Company
|63.02
|315.42
|-317.38
|-32.27
|4.13
|-2.42
|NM
|NM
|4.17
|NM
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|524.95
|301.22
|28.35
|40.56
|0.35
|23.46
|82.92
|53.92
|15.29
|25.35
|Modi Rubber
|119.00
|297.98
|0.09
|-2.19
|0.03
|47.61
|-71.51
|466.67
|0.44
|NM
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|139.00
|271.26
|42.29
|35.56
|1.44
|36.00
|149.18
|0.00
|9.01
|0.00
|Indag Rubber
|97.00
|254.63
|4.40
|5.01
|0.04
|NM
|NM
|26.26
|1.10
|12.28
|Dolfin Rubbers
|162.40
|162.89
|14.23
|15.09
|0.48
|18.64
|18.68
|28.01
|4.19
|18.91
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|150.75
|160.10
|9.66
|15.91
|0.64
|13.97
|22.45
|17.58
|1.83
|12.92
|Ameenji Rubber
|140.00
|157.92
|11.59
|18.80
|1.00
|NM
|NM
|24.91
|2.89
|9.03
|Vikas Ecotech
|1.11
|154.11
|0.42
|2.43
|0.07
|NM
|NM
|92.50
|0.39
|11.89
|Rishiroop
|114.45
|104.88
|4.88
|6.16
|0.00
|-6.72
|-6.13
|15.65
|0.77
|6.83
|Viaz Tyres
|60.80
|86.99
|8.60
|12.71
|0.32
|NM
|NM
|15.88
|1.54
|10.14
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|84.60
|73.10
|16.92
|21.21
|0.52
|NM
|NM
|17.87
|3.03
|8.58
|Defrail Technologies
|69.00
|48.47
|16.70
|21.30
|0.38
|NM
|NM
|12.09
|2.02
|7.97
|Pentagon Rubber
|50.70
|39.09
|5.44
|9.79
|0.92
|-16.18
|-16.05
|21.28
|1.16
|12.24
|M M Rubber Company
|60.27
|37.55
|-9.53
|-4.42
|0.79
|-1.13
|NM
|NM
|2.98
|215.62
|Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries
|133.10
|23.58
|0.00
|10.62
|-1.90
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Vamshi Rubber
|41.00
|17.25
|4.42
|14.94
|1.33
|1.73
|48.31
|18.70
|1.14
|9.61
|Eastern Treads
|30.48
|15.95
|-1,896.77
|-33.64
|67.59
|-9.48
|NM
|NM
|52.46
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, in the Rubber sector is Rubfila International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 602.50 cr.
Rubfila International has a market capitalisation of Rs 396.42 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rubfila International’s share price declined 4.22%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rubfila International here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all rubber stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you track rubber producers and processors linked to tyre, auto, and industrial demand.
Rubber demand rises with a surge in vehicle production, exports, and aftermarket tyre sales.
Footwear, conveyor belts, healthcare, and defence sectors rely on rubber products. Any change in the rubber industry could affect these businesses.
Natural rubber prices can fluctuate with changes in weather, import norms, and plantation yields, affecting profitability.
Rubber sheets, gloves, and hoses are key export items for niche players.
Key sectors include automotive, industrial machinery, footwear, and healthcare.
Changes in weather, global supply, demand from tyre makers, and crude oil trends can affect rubber prices.
Rubber stocks often gain from rising tyre and component demand when the auto sector is growing.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Childrens Fund
|0.55
|Apcotex Industries
|3.17
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|0.28
|Apcotex Industries
|6.34