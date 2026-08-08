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Best Rubber Stocks

Track rubber producers and processors supplying rubber to tyre, footwear, and industrial component companies.

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  • Rubber
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Apcotex Industries		617.103,199.3520.5820.090.09NMNM85.3017.099.54
Pix Transmissions		1,722.002,346.2615.3419.630.036.1918.1421.953.3711.05
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		1,109.951,999.6617.5923.100.4022.7034.3432.426.6611.29
GRP		2,000.051,066.691.808.581.165.88-30.79188.125.9828.04
Harrisons Malayalam		222.95411.4616.3014.460.603.4617.9214.132.308.60
Rubfila International		73.05396.428.5710.910.009.650.8414.901.286.06
Elgi Rubber Company		63.02315.42-317.38-32.274.13-2.42NMNM4.17NM
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		524.95301.2228.3540.560.3523.4682.9253.9215.2925.35
Modi Rubber		119.00297.980.09-2.190.0347.61-71.51466.670.44NM
Horizon Reclaim (India)		139.00271.2642.2935.561.4436.00149.180.009.010.00
Indag Rubber		97.00254.634.405.010.04NMNM26.261.1012.28
Dolfin Rubbers		162.40162.8914.2315.090.4818.6418.6828.014.1918.91
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		150.75160.109.6615.910.6413.9722.4517.581.8312.92
Ameenji Rubber		140.00157.9211.5918.801.00NMNM24.912.899.03
Vikas Ecotech		1.11154.110.422.430.07NMNM92.500.3911.89
Rishiroop		114.45104.884.886.160.00-6.72-6.1315.650.776.83
Viaz Tyres		60.8086.998.6012.710.32NMNM15.881.5410.14
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		84.6073.1016.9221.210.52NMNM17.873.038.58
Defrail Technologies		69.0048.4716.7021.300.38NMNM12.092.027.97
Pentagon Rubber		50.7039.095.449.790.92-16.18-16.0521.281.1612.24
M M Rubber Company		60.2737.55-9.53-4.420.79-1.13NMNM2.98215.62
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries		133.1023.580.0010.62-1.90NMNMNMNMNM
Vamshi Rubber		41.0017.254.4214.941.331.7348.3118.701.149.61
Eastern Treads		30.4815.95-1,896.77-33.6467.59-9.48NMNM52.46NM
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Rubber sector is Rubfila International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 602.50 cr.

Rubfila International has a market capitalisation of Rs 396.42 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rubfila International’s share price declined 4.22%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rubfila International here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all rubber stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you track rubber producers and processors linked to tyre, auto, and industrial demand.

Auto and Tyre Industry Dependency

Rubber demand rises with a surge in vehicle production, exports, and aftermarket tyre sales.

Used in Multiple Industries

Footwear, conveyor belts, healthcare, and defence sectors rely on rubber products. Any change in the rubber industry could affect these businesses.

Volatile Input Pricing

Natural rubber prices can fluctuate with changes in weather, import norms, and plantation yields, affecting profitability.

Export Opportunities for Processed Goods

Rubber sheets, gloves, and hoses are key export items for niche players.

FAQs on Best Rubber Stocks

Which industries use natural rubber?

Key sectors include automotive, industrial machinery, footwear, and healthcare.

What factors affect rubber prices?

Changes in weather, global supply, demand from tyre makers, and crude oil trends can affect rubber prices.

How do rubber stocks perform during auto booms?

Rubber stocks often gain from rising tyre and component demand when the auto sector is growing.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Rubber Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Childrens Fund0.55Apcotex Industries3.17
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund0.28Apcotex Industries6.34

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