Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Modi Rubber Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODI RUBBER LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹71.85 Closed
-0.9-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modi Rubber Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.50₹72.50
₹71.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.10₹87.85
₹71.85
Open Price
₹72.50
Prev. Close
₹72.50
Volume
3,288

Modi Rubber Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.8
  • R273.65
  • R374.8
  • Pivot
    71.65
  • S170.8
  • S269.65
  • S368.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.6872.45
  • 1073.6972.31
  • 2074.4271.62
  • 5068.5869.52
  • 10062.9567.8
  • 20066.6967.19

Modi Rubber Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Modi Rubber Ltd. Share Holdings

Modi Rubber Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Modi Rubber Ltd.

Modi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199UP1971PLC003392 and registration number is 003392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Modi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Modi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Piya Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amrit Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh Bains
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modi Rubber Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Rubber Ltd.?

The market cap of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹179.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 10.45 and PB ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modi Rubber Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Rubber Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹87.85 and 52-week low of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹51.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data