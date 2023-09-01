What is the Market Cap of Modi Rubber Ltd.? The market cap of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹179.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 10.45 and PB ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Modi Rubber Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on .