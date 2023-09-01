Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Modi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199UP1971PLC003392 and registration number is 003392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹179.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 10.45 and PB ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹87.85 and 52-week low of Modi Rubber Ltd. is ₹51.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.