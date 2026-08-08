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Modi Rubber Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODI RUBBER

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Modi Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.00 Closed
-1.94₹ -2.35
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modi Rubber Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹120.95
₹119.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.25₹167.80
₹119.00
Open Price
₹120.75
Prev. Close
₹121.35
Volume
173

Source: Dion Global

Modi Rubber Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modi Rubber has gained 3.48% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Modi Rubber has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Modi Rubber Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modi Rubber Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.51122.28
10124.17123.25
20126.71125.01
50129.21126.82
100125.33126.16
200123.17124.06

Source: Dion Global

Modi Rubber Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modi Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modi Rubber Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTModi Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTModi Rubber - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR), 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTModi Rubber - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTModi Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 29, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTModi Rubber - Results As On 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Modi Rubber

Modi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199UP1971PLC003392 and registration number is 003392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Modi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Alok Modi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Piya Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nadira Faraz Hamid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modi Rubber Share Price

What is the share price of Modi Rubber?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber is ₹119.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modi Rubber?

The Modi Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Rubber?

The market cap of Modi Rubber is ₹297.98 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modi Rubber?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Rubber are ₹120.95 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Rubber?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Rubber is ₹167.80 and 52-week low of Modi Rubber is ₹100.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Modi Rubber performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modi Rubber has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -16.99% over 3 months, 3.48% over 1 year, 19.32% across 3 years, and 11.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modi Rubber?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Rubber are 466.67 and 0.44 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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