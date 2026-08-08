What is the share price of Modi Rubber? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber is ₹119.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Modi Rubber? The Modi Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Rubber? The market cap of Modi Rubber is ₹297.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modi Rubber? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Rubber are ₹120.95 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Rubber? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Rubber is ₹167.80 and 52-week low of Modi Rubber is ₹100.25 as on .

How has the Modi Rubber performed historically in terms of returns? The Modi Rubber has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -16.99% over 3 months, 3.48% over 1 year, 19.32% across 3 years, and 11.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modi Rubber? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Rubber are 466.67 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global