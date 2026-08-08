Here's the live share price of Modi Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modi Rubber has gained 3.48% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Modi Rubber has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.51
|122.28
|10
|124.17
|123.25
|20
|126.71
|125.01
|50
|129.21
|126.82
|100
|125.33
|126.16
|200
|123.17
|124.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modi Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Modi Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Modi Rubber - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR), 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Modi Rubber - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Modi Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 29, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Modi Rubber - Results As On 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Modi Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199UP1971PLC003392 and registration number is 003392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Rubber is ₹119.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Modi Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modi Rubber is ₹297.98 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Rubber are ₹120.95 and ₹119.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Rubber is ₹167.80 and 52-week low of Modi Rubber is ₹100.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Modi Rubber has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -16.99% over 3 months, 3.48% over 1 year, 19.32% across 3 years, and 11.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Rubber are 466.67 and 0.44 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global