Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.47
|-2.83
|55.95
|120.16
|10.92
|5,106.67
|1,218.14
|8.75
|-1.44
|10.79
|53.44
|72.38
|34.95
|34.95
|5.61
|7.48
|9.87
|22.71
|-8.11
|259.93
|117.86
|3.17
|-16.26
|18.80
|62.52
|30.76
|785.16
|484.44
|4.42
|10.83
|3.76
|46.19
|114.30
|480.48
|234.51
|11.11
|11.49
|9.84
|23.74
|-15.29
|98.51
|36.55
|-1.70
|-1.39
|20.73
|40.73
|89.82
|96.15
|14.75
|5.59
|-1.31
|2.37
|6.34
|-16.11
|-16.09
|-56.20
|4.70
|-11.40
|-34.91
|-45.65
|-1.50
|458.66
|222.65
|-3.47
|20.39
|33.91
|29.71
|32.06
|321.56
|88.41
|-2.70
|-6.75
|-9.21
|-3.05
|20.26
|257.53
|495.44
|1.18
|-1.33
|38.65
|29.16
|-1.85
|136.06
|-11.74
|-2.82
|-1.67
|19.37
|35.39
|21.96
|298.35
|52.82
|-1.84
|27.52
|20.24
|31.99
|11.50
|17.80
|-40.24
|0.97
|8.09
|4.57
|5.95
|7.37
|43.58
|-42.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1987PLC027186 and registration number is 027186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹668.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is 30.07 and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹781.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹848.00 and 52-week low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹337.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.