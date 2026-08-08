Here's the live share price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has gained 27.15% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,093.47
|1,113.17
|10
|1,102.01
|1,099.57
|20
|1,044.76
|1,064.95
|50
|943.25
|973.29
|100
|815.74
|892.54
|200
|808.24
|863.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.23%, while DII stake decreased to 4.18%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,42,430
|0.9
|23.09
|1,52,335
|1.14
|14.51
|71,558
|0.05
|6.81
|34,064
|0.09
|3.24
|3,964
|1.16
|0.38
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 AM IST IST
|Tinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Tinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Tinna Rubber &Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation - 7 (1) (B) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Tinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Tinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1987PLC027186 and registration number is 027186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 533.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,109.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,999.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are ₹1,118.05 and ₹1,096.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,320.05 and 52-week low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹529.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 19.46% for the past month, 34.8% over 3 months, 27.15% over 1 year, 42.56% across 3 years, and 84.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are 32.42 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global