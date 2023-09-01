Follow Us

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

TINNA RUBBER AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹781.00 Closed
0.362.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹771.10₹787.95
₹781.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹337.00₹848.00
₹781.00
Open Price
₹779.00
Prev. Close
₹778.20
Volume
4,955

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1788.93
  • R2796.87
  • R3805.78
  • Pivot
    780.02
  • S1772.08
  • S2763.17
  • S3755.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5578.28782.12
  • 10579.06781.14
  • 20558.06772.26
  • 50578.4713.02
  • 100461.28631.85
  • 200377.09548.35

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1987PLC027186 and registration number is 027186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhupinder Kumar Sekhri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sekhri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Madan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹668.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is 30.07 and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹781.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹848.00 and 52-week low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹337.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

