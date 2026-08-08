What is the share price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,109.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? The market cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,999.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are ₹1,118.05 and ₹1,096.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,320.05 and 52-week low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹529.00 as on .

How has the Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 19.46% for the past month, 34.8% over 3 months, 27.15% over 1 year, 42.56% across 3 years, and 84.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are 32.42 and 6.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global