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Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

TINNA RUBBER AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,109.95 Closed
1.09₹ 11.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,096.25₹1,118.05
₹1,109.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹529.00₹1,320.05
₹1,109.95
Open Price
₹1,118.00
Prev. Close
₹1,098.00
Volume
2,993

Source: Dion Global

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has gained 27.15% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,093.471,113.17
101,102.011,099.57
201,044.761,064.95
50943.25973.29
100815.74892.54
200808.24863.68

Source: Dion Global

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.23%, while DII stake decreased to 4.18%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,42,4300.923.09
1,52,3351.1414.51
71,5580.056.81
34,0640.093.24
3,9641.160.38

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 AM IST ISTTinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 01, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTTinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTTinna Rubber &Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation - 7 (1) (B) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Jul 24, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTTinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTTinna Rubber &Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1987PLC027186 and registration number is 027186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 533.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupinder Kumar Sekhri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sekhri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Dange
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Prapoorna Biligiri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,109.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

The market cap of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,999.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are ₹1,118.05 and ₹1,096.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹1,320.05 and 52-week low of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure is ₹529.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 19.46% for the past month, 34.8% over 3 months, 27.15% over 1 year, 42.56% across 3 years, and 84.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure are 32.42 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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