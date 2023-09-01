Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PENTAGON RUBBER LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹155.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹164.00
₹155.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.65₹166.70
₹155.00
Open Price
₹157.50
Prev. Close
₹155.00
Volume
16,000

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161
  • R2167
  • R3170
  • Pivot
    158
  • S1152
  • S2149
  • S3143

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.7148.39
  • 1012.35140.98
  • 206.17133.15
  • 502.470
  • 1001.240
  • 2000.620

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. Share Holdings

About Pentagon Rubber Ltd.

Rubber Processing/Rubber Products

Management

  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pentagon Rubber Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pentagon Rubber Ltd.?

The market cap of Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is ₹119.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pentagon Rubber Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is 12.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pentagon Rubber Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentagon Rubber Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentagon Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is ₹100.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data