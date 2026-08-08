Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pentagon Rubber Share Price

NSE
BSE

PENTAGON RUBBER

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Pentagon Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.70 Closed
-7.73₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pentagon Rubber Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹52.05
₹50.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.15₹99.50
₹50.70
Open Price
₹52.05
Prev. Close
₹54.95
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Pentagon Rubber Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pentagon Rubber		-6.02-7.65-25.28-22.60-15.50-25.48-16.31
Apcotex Industries		0.5621.0520.2364.3253.347.0912.43
Pix Transmissions		2.65-1.6213.4916.0112.914.7511.24
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.5718.7534.6549.1526.972.761.65
GRP		-4.519.595.6512.80-6.8330.8552.19
Harrisons Malayalam		3.2411.20-0.0239.716.8816.220.05
Rubfila International		3.19-1.86-1.421.31-3.69-8.43-5.15
Modi Rubber		4.34-3.53-11.51-0.5810.6021.6713.04
Elgi Rubber Company		5.587.8414.0644.8429.674.369.77
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		-7.26-11.782.6228.6634.95111.8770.20
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.027.85-16.92-23.20-29.50-3.0715.19
Vikas Ecotech		1.83-8.26-21.28-27.92-48.85-28.99-8.02
Viaz Tyres		-5.000-1.78-5.81-13.946.03-2.23
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		-7.03-0.4714.2534.29-8.4418.1525.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pentagon Rubber has declined 15.50% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pentagon Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).

Pentagon Rubber Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pentagon Rubber Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.4353.67
1053.6253.8
2054.6354.86
5060.1658.5
10063.662.2
20065.5466.43

Source: Dion Global

Pentagon Rubber Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pentagon Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pentagon Rubber Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pentagon Rubber fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Pentagon Rubber

Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25192PB2004PLC054282 and registration number is 054282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pentagon Rubber Share Price

What is the share price of Pentagon Rubber?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentagon Rubber is ₹50.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pentagon Rubber?

The Pentagon Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pentagon Rubber?

The market cap of Pentagon Rubber is ₹39.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pentagon Rubber?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentagon Rubber are ₹52.05 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentagon Rubber?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentagon Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentagon Rubber is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Pentagon Rubber is ₹49.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pentagon Rubber performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pentagon Rubber has shown returns of -7.73% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -25.28% over 3 months, -15.5% over 1 year, -25.48% across 3 years, and -16.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber are 21.28 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pentagon Rubber News

More Pentagon Rubber News
Market Pulse