What is the share price of Pentagon Rubber? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentagon Rubber is ₹50.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Pentagon Rubber? The Pentagon Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pentagon Rubber? The market cap of Pentagon Rubber is ₹39.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pentagon Rubber? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentagon Rubber are ₹52.05 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentagon Rubber? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentagon Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentagon Rubber is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Pentagon Rubber is ₹49.15 as on .

How has the Pentagon Rubber performed historically in terms of returns? The Pentagon Rubber has shown returns of -7.73% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -25.28% over 3 months, -15.5% over 1 year, -25.48% across 3 years, and -16.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber are 21.28 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global