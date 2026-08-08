Here's the live share price of Pentagon Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pentagon Rubber
|-6.02
|-7.65
|-25.28
|-22.60
|-15.50
|-25.48
|-16.31
|Apcotex Industries
|0.56
|21.05
|20.23
|64.32
|53.34
|7.09
|12.43
|Pix Transmissions
|2.65
|-1.62
|13.49
|16.01
|12.91
|4.75
|11.24
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.57
|18.75
|34.65
|49.15
|26.97
|2.76
|1.65
|GRP
|-4.51
|9.59
|5.65
|12.80
|-6.83
|30.85
|52.19
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.24
|11.20
|-0.02
|39.71
|6.88
|16.22
|0.05
|Rubfila International
|3.19
|-1.86
|-1.42
|1.31
|-3.69
|-8.43
|-5.15
|Modi Rubber
|4.34
|-3.53
|-11.51
|-0.58
|10.60
|21.67
|13.04
|Elgi Rubber Company
|5.58
|7.84
|14.06
|44.84
|29.67
|4.36
|9.77
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|-7.26
|-11.78
|2.62
|28.66
|34.95
|111.87
|70.20
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.02
|7.85
|-16.92
|-23.20
|-29.50
|-3.07
|15.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|1.83
|-8.26
|-21.28
|-27.92
|-48.85
|-28.99
|-8.02
|Viaz Tyres
|-5.00
|0
|-1.78
|-5.81
|-13.94
|6.03
|-2.23
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|-7.03
|-0.47
|14.25
|34.29
|-8.44
|18.15
|25.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pentagon Rubber has declined 15.50% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.34%), Pix Transmissions (12.91%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (26.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pentagon Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.43%) and Pix Transmissions (11.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.43
|53.67
|10
|53.62
|53.8
|20
|54.63
|54.86
|50
|60.16
|58.5
|100
|63.6
|62.2
|200
|65.54
|66.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pentagon Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pentagon Rubber fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Pentagon Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25192PB2004PLC054282 and registration number is 054282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentagon Rubber is ₹50.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pentagon Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pentagon Rubber is ₹39.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentagon Rubber are ₹52.05 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentagon Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentagon Rubber is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Pentagon Rubber is ₹49.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pentagon Rubber has shown returns of -7.73% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -25.28% over 3 months, -15.5% over 1 year, -25.48% across 3 years, and -16.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber are 21.28 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global