What is the share price of Eastern Treads? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Treads is ₹30.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Eastern Treads? The Eastern Treads is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Treads? The market cap of Eastern Treads is ₹15.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eastern Treads? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Treads are ₹31.50 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Treads? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Treads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Treads is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Eastern Treads is ₹23.20 as on .

How has the Eastern Treads performed historically in terms of returns? The Eastern Treads has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, 6.5% over 3 months, -10.35% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and -9.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eastern Treads? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Treads are -1.74 and 52.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global