Here's the live share price of Eastern Treads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eastern Treads has declined 10.35% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastern Treads has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.75
|30.75
|10
|29.57
|30.31
|20
|29.3
|29.74
|50
|28.61
|29.14
|100
|28.8
|29.19
|200
|29.84
|30.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eastern Treads remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Eastern Treads - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On August 14,2026.
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Eastern Treads - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Eastern Treads - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 20, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Eastern Treads - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 20, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Eastern Treads - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Eastern Treads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KL1993PLC007213 and registration number is 007213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Treads is ₹30.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eastern Treads is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eastern Treads is ₹15.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Treads are ₹31.50 and ₹29.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Treads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Treads is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Eastern Treads is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eastern Treads has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, 6.5% over 3 months, -10.35% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and -9.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Treads are -1.74 and 52.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global