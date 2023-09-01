Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.84
|27.52
|20.24
|31.99
|11.50
|17.80
|-40.24
|8.75
|-1.44
|10.79
|53.44
|72.38
|34.95
|34.95
|5.61
|7.48
|9.87
|22.71
|-8.11
|259.93
|117.86
|3.17
|-16.26
|18.80
|62.52
|30.76
|785.16
|484.44
|-0.47
|-2.83
|55.95
|120.16
|10.92
|5,106.67
|1,218.14
|4.42
|10.83
|3.76
|46.19
|114.30
|480.48
|234.51
|11.11
|11.49
|9.84
|23.74
|-15.29
|98.51
|36.55
|-1.70
|-1.39
|20.73
|40.73
|89.82
|96.15
|14.75
|5.59
|-1.31
|2.37
|6.34
|-16.11
|-16.09
|-56.20
|4.70
|-11.40
|-34.91
|-45.65
|-1.50
|458.66
|222.65
|-3.47
|20.39
|33.91
|29.71
|32.06
|321.56
|88.41
|-2.70
|-6.75
|-9.21
|-3.05
|20.26
|257.53
|495.44
|1.18
|-1.33
|38.65
|29.16
|-1.85
|136.06
|-11.74
|-2.82
|-1.67
|19.37
|35.39
|21.96
|298.35
|52.82
|0.97
|8.09
|4.57
|5.95
|7.37
|43.58
|-42.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eastern Treads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KL1993PLC007213 and registration number is 007213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹21.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd. is -3.18 and PB ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd. is -3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹40.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Treads Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹44.06 and 52-week low of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.