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Eastern Treads Share Price

NSE
BSE

EASTERN TREADS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Eastern Treads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.48 Closed
1.77₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eastern Treads Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹31.50
₹30.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.20₹36.50
₹30.48
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹29.95
Volume
392

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Treads Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eastern Treads has declined 10.35% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastern Treads has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Eastern Treads Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Treads Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.7530.75
1029.5730.31
2029.329.74
5028.6129.14
10028.829.19
20029.8430.15

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Treads Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eastern Treads remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eastern Treads Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTEastern Treads - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On August 14,2026.
Jul 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTEastern Treads - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTEastern Treads - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 20, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTEastern Treads - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 20, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTEastern Treads - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Eastern Treads

Eastern Treads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KL1993PLC007213 and registration number is 007213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navas M Meeran
    Chairman
  • Mr. M E Mohamed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naiju Joseph
    Director
  • Mrs. Shereen Navaz
    Director
  • Mrs. Rani Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Jeyaseelan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Eastern Treads Share Price

What is the share price of Eastern Treads?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Treads is ₹30.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eastern Treads?

The Eastern Treads is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Treads?

The market cap of Eastern Treads is ₹15.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eastern Treads?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Treads are ₹31.50 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Treads?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Treads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Treads is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Eastern Treads is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eastern Treads performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eastern Treads has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, 6.5% over 3 months, -10.35% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and -9.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eastern Treads?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Treads are -1.74 and 52.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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