Eastern Treads Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EASTERN TREADS LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.64 Closed
1.60.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eastern Treads Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.50₹40.75
₹40.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.05₹44.06
₹40.64
Open Price
₹40.75
Prev. Close
₹40.00
Volume
249

Eastern Treads Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.43
  • R242.21
  • R343.68
  • Pivot
    39.96
  • S139.18
  • S237.71
  • S336.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.7340.13
  • 1037.1240.24
  • 2037.5639.42
  • 5036.8837.01
  • 10035.1535.33
  • 20039.4835.01

Eastern Treads Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Eastern Treads Ltd. Share Holdings

Eastern Treads Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eastern Treads Ltd.

Eastern Treads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KL1993PLC007213 and registration number is 007213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navas M Meeran
    Chairman
  • Mr. M E Mohamed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M S Ranganathan
    Director
  • Mr. Naiju Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. K S Neelakanta Iyer
    Director
  • Mrs. Shereen Navaz
    Director
  • Mrs. Rani Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jacob
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Eastern Treads Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Treads Ltd.?

The market cap of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹21.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd. is -3.18 and PB ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd. is -3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eastern Treads Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹40.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Treads Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Treads Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹44.06 and 52-week low of Eastern Treads Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

