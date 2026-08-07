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Indag Rubber Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDAG RUBBER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management

Here's the live share price of Indag Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.00 Closed
-0.15₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indag Rubber Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.17₹99.15
₹97.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.36₹142.70
₹97.00
Open Price
₹98.12
Prev. Close
₹97.15
Volume
2,296

Source: Dion Global

Indag Rubber Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.686653.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.9-1.113.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.849.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.8-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.6
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.623.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.37.68-16.3-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.75.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.3-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.52.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indag Rubber has declined 27.72% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Indag Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).

Indag Rubber Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indag Rubber Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.3396.78
109696.62
2096.3196.1
5091.9394.37
10091.7295.93
200105.53104.23

Source: Dion Global

Indag Rubber Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indag Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indag Rubber Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTIndag Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
Jul 21, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTIndag Rubber - Letter To The Shareholders.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTIndag Rubber - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 20, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTIndag Rubber - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTIndag Rubber - Notice Of Forty-Seventh (47Th) Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Indag Rubber

Indag Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009038 and registration number is 009038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nand Lal Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shrinivas
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Vikram Khemka
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Harsh Khemka
    Director

FAQs on Indag Rubber Share Price

What is the share price of Indag Rubber?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indag Rubber?

The Indag Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indag Rubber?

The market cap of Indag Rubber is ₹254.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indag Rubber?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indag Rubber are ₹99.15 and ₹96.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indag Rubber?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indag Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indag Rubber is ₹142.70 and 52-week low of Indag Rubber is ₹77.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indag Rubber performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indag Rubber has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, -27.72% over 1 year, -14.21% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indag Rubber?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indag Rubber are 26.26 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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