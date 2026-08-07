Here's the live share price of Indag Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.9
|-1.1
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.8
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.8
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.6
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.6
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.3
|7.68
|-16.3
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.7
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.3
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.5
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indag Rubber has declined 27.72% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Indag Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Pix Transmissions (16.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.33
|96.78
|10
|96
|96.62
|20
|96.31
|96.1
|50
|91.93
|94.37
|100
|91.72
|95.93
|200
|105.53
|104.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indag Rubber remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Indag Rubber - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Indag Rubber - Letter To The Shareholders.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Indag Rubber - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Indag Rubber - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Indag Rubber - Notice Of Forty-Seventh (47Th) Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Indag Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009038 and registration number is 009038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indag Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indag Rubber is ₹254.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indag Rubber are ₹99.15 and ₹96.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indag Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indag Rubber is ₹142.70 and 52-week low of Indag Rubber is ₹77.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indag Rubber has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, -27.72% over 1 year, -14.21% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indag Rubber are 26.26 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global