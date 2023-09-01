Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indag Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009038 and registration number is 009038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹401.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 24.32 and PB ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indag Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹168.55 and 52-week low of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.