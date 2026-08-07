What is the share price of Indag Rubber? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber is ₹97.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indag Rubber? The Indag Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indag Rubber? The market cap of Indag Rubber is ₹254.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indag Rubber? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indag Rubber are ₹99.15 and ₹96.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indag Rubber? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indag Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indag Rubber is ₹142.70 and 52-week low of Indag Rubber is ₹77.36 as on .

How has the Indag Rubber performed historically in terms of returns? The Indag Rubber has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, -27.72% over 1 year, -14.21% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indag Rubber? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indag Rubber are 26.26 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global