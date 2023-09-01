Follow Us

INDAG RUBBER LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹152.90 Closed
0.330.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indag Rubber Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.55₹154.95
₹152.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹168.55
₹152.90
Open Price
₹153.10
Prev. Close
₹152.40
Volume
9,046

Indag Rubber Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155.45
  • R2157.4
  • R3159.85
  • Pivot
    153
  • S1151.05
  • S2148.6
  • S3146.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.52153.21
  • 1074.19153.32
  • 2076.26151.66
  • 5078.98145.15
  • 10075.54134.93
  • 20074.82119.54

Indag Rubber Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Indag Rubber Ltd. Share Holdings

Indag Rubber Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indag Rubber Ltd.

Indag Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009038 and registration number is 009038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nand Lal Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prithvi Raj Khanna
    Director
  • Ms. Bindu Saxena
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Vikram Khemka
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Harsh Khemka
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shrinivas
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Indag Rubber Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indag Rubber Ltd.?

The market cap of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹401.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 24.32 and PB ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indag Rubber Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indag Rubber Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indag Rubber Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹168.55 and 52-week low of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

