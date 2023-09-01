What is the Market Cap of Indag Rubber Ltd.? The market cap of Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹401.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 24.32 and PB ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd. is 1.89 as on .

What is the share price of Indag Rubber Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indag Rubber Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on .