Viaz Tyres Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIAZ TYRES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Viaz Tyres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Viaz Tyres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹64.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.30₹99.55
₹64.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹64.90

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Viaz Tyres has declined 0.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.15%.

Viaz Tyres’s current P/E of 22.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Viaz Tyres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viaz Tyres		2.120.62-14.61-5.67-0.15-1.57-0.94
Pix Transmissions		-2.576.27-0.291.120.8225.657.56
Apcotex Industries		-1.11-0.42-6.72-10.3413.90-6.1014.67
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-6.216.39-17.55-16.81-33.40-12.67-7.81
GRP		4.27-3.042.61-13.17-22.8737.9254.41
Harrisons Malayalam		1.1620.4214.28-8.756.8316.946.64
Rubfila International		-0.34-9.11-11.83-22.28-4.25-11.99-7.37
Modi Rubber		-7.84-12.424.13-4.0112.0918.28-8.86
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals		-2.2018.106.950.28-11.11122.0261.20
Elgi Rubber Company		0.26-9.64-25.82-47.81-36.424.656.35
Vikas Ecotech		-9.46-14.65-15.19-35.58-42.49-23.13-2.28
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		-13.21-14.61-25.32-24.37-20.42-17.2417.49
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products		2.01-4.44-17.91-18.228.8327.9718.09
Pentagon Rubber		-2.33-6.67-16.1122.212.02-20.10-12.60

Over the last one year, Viaz Tyres has declined 0.15% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (0.82%), Apcotex Industries (13.90%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (-33.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Viaz Tyres has underperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (7.56%) and Apcotex Industries (14.67%).

Viaz Tyres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Viaz Tyres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.9164.15
1063.7464.09
2064.6964.79
5068.3567.85
10074.169.49
20068.3468.04

Viaz Tyres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viaz Tyres saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Viaz Tyres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Viaz Tyres fact sheet for more information

About Viaz Tyres

Viaz Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25199GJ2018PLC103740 and registration number is 103740. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Janakkumar Mahendrabhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Prabhudas Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kenaben Parichaykumar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumararvindji Vihol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Bipinbhai Mashru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Viaz Tyres Share Price

What is the share price of Viaz Tyres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viaz Tyres is ₹64.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viaz Tyres?

The Viaz Tyres is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viaz Tyres?

The market cap of Viaz Tyres is ₹92.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viaz Tyres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viaz Tyres are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viaz Tyres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viaz Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viaz Tyres is ₹99.55 and 52-week low of Viaz Tyres is ₹49.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Viaz Tyres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viaz Tyres has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, -14.61% over 3 months, -0.15% over 1 year, -1.57% across 3 years, and -0.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viaz Tyres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viaz Tyres are 22.90 and 2.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Viaz Tyres News

